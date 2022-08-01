U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 300 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares climbed 149.1% to close at $26.15 on Friday following its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings (CCNB).
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD surged 122.4% to settle at $400.25 on continued post-IPO volatility.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 38.1% to settle at $24.82 on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
- AXT, Inc. AXTI shares climbed 24.9% to close at $8.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD gained 22.2% to settle at $1.76.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK rose 20.6% to close at $10.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- World Fuel Services Corporation INT climbed 19.1% to close at $27.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB gained 17.6% to settle at $16.21.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA gained 13% to close at $13.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Transocean Ltd. RIG rose 12.3% to close at $3.38.
- Haynes International, Inc. HAYN rose 12.2% to settle at $38.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 12.1% to close at $99.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN jumped 10.4% to close at $134.95 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects-third quarter net sales to be in a range of $125 billion to $130 billion, up 13% to 17% year-over-year.
- TechnipFMC plc FTI rose 10.4% to settle at $8.09. TechnipFMC recently reported Q2 EPS results were up year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- NOV Inc. NOV surged 10% to close at $18.61 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral.
- Five9, Inc. FIVN gained 9.9% to close at $108.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.
- United States Steel Corporation X jumped 9% to close at $23.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and announced a $500 million buyback.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK gained 9% to close at $313.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Chevron Corporation CVX rose 8.9% to settle at $163.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS gained 8.9% to close at $195.09 following Q2 earnings.
- NatWest Group plc NWG rose 8.9% to settle at $6.22 following quarterly results.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS jumped 8.6% to close at $51.48.
- Graham Corporation GHM gained 8.3% to close at $7.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW climbed 8.3% to settle at $543.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT gained 8.2% to close at $92.95 after the company announced its intent to submit a Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval for SRP-9001 for individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD rose 7.9% to close at $8.23. Traders circulated Dealreporter chatter that activists might be eyeing the company.
- Valaris Limited VAL gained 7.8% to close at $50.18.
- Crocs, Inc. CROX jumped 7.6% to settle at $71.64.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX gained 7.4% to close at $105.66.
- Teck Resources Limited TECK rose 7.3% to settle at $29.39 as copper prices gained. A rise in the US dollar have helped lift prices. Additionally, Glencore cut its full-year copper guidance.
- Apple Inc. APPL rose 3.3% to close at $162.51 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal year third-quarter, helped by strong iPhone and iPad sales.
