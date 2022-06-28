ñol

Why Is Ceragon Networks Surging By 19%? 41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 12:17 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX jumped 88.9% to $2.3986. Agile Therapeutics shares climbed over 10% on Monday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR shares jumped 73.3% to $10.02 after the company announced topline results from the MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib.
  • Tuniu Corporation TOUR rose 54.2% to $0.8017 following reports suggesting China will ease some COVID quarantine requirements for international travelers.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 47% to $0.8117.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM surged 31.6% to $0.5800.
  • Endo International plc ENDP climbed 26.3% to $0.4839.
  • Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. DBTX surged 22.7% to $2.75 after reporting data from interim analysis of Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020.
  • Bird Global, Inc. BRDS gained 22.5% to $0.5805.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC jumped 22% to $1.8808.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI gained 19.6% to $0.9796. Petros Pharmaceuticals said it received letter from listing qualifications department of the Nasdaq stock market that the company did not meet the minimum bid price of $1.00/share required for continued listing.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT shares rose 19.1% to $2.49 after Aviat Networks, Inc. proposed to acquire the company for $2.80 per share in cash.
  • The9 Limited NCTY surged 17.3% to $2.3695.
  • Centogene N.V. CNTG gained 16.8% to $2.50. CENTOGENE announced appointment of Miguel Coego Rios as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA surged 16.3% to $2.51.
  • Sutro Biopharma, Inc. STRO gained 16.2% to $5.03. Astellas Pharma and Sutro Biopharma announced a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement focused on the discovery and development of immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates (iADC).
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM rose 15% to $28.24 after reporting a rise in Q1 sales.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI gained 14% to $10.09.
  • Mesa Royalty Trust MTR surged 13% to $12.83.
  • SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH surged 12.7% to $3.83.
  • Lands' End, Inc. LE gained 11.8% to $12.70. Lands' End announced a $50 million buyback authorization.
  • BiomX Inc. PHGE jumped 11% to $0.8099 after the company announced a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to identify biomarkers for inflammatory bowel disease.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 10.6% to $6.49 following reports suggesting China will ease quarantine requirements for international travelers.
  • InflaRx N.V. IFRX rose 9.3% to $1.18 after jumping 38% on Monday. InflaRx was granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation on Monday for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC gained 7.8% to $1.6599 after jumping 26% on Monday.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA rose 7.1% to $0.2410.


Losers

  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT shares fell 33.5% to $31.27. Lytus recently announced the closing of initial public offering.
  • Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT fell 26% to $31.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Genenta Science S.p.A. GNTA dropped 18.7% to $6.46.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP shares fell 17.1% to $0.1227. IT Tech Packaging reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 7.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV fell 16.5% to $5.60. Reliance Industries, in a press release, declined comment on rumor of Revlon takeover interest.
  • Boxed, Inc. BOXD dipped 14.7% to $2.0550.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH dipped 14.3% to $0.5834. Aspira Women's Health shares traded higher on Monday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dropped 14.2% to $6.30. Scholar Rock Holding shares traded higher on Monday following the purchase of 1,497,490 shares and warrants by a company director, which was disclosed late Friday.
  • Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV declined 12.9% to $5.83.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS dropped 12.4% to $0.7795. Hillstream BioPharma shares traded higher on Monday after the company announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP declined 11.2% to $0.3886.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN dropped 10.6% to $2.76.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 10.5% to $2.64 after gaining over 9% on Monday. ToughBuilt recently priced a $6 million offering.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dropped 10% to $5.47. Telsey Advisory Group recently initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM declined 9.9% to $13.27.
  • Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC dropped 7.4% to $18.30 following downbeat Q3 results.

