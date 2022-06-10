44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT shares jumped 77% to $8.79 after the company reported initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 APEX clinical trial.

shares jumped 77% to $8.79 after the company reported initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 APEX clinical trial. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD jumped 26.9% to $0.6124 after declining 6% on Thursday.

jumped 26.9% to $0.6124 after declining 6% on Thursday. Regis Corporation RGS jumped 24.9% to $0.6984. Regis partnered with salon technology provider Zenoti to support its 5,000+ locations.

jumped 24.9% to $0.6984. Regis partnered with salon technology provider Zenoti to support its 5,000+ locations. Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE surged 18% to $3.13. Integrated Media Technology announced Memorandum of Understanding to develop sourcing channel of halal products in Thailand.

surged 18% to $3.13. Integrated Media Technology announced Memorandum of Understanding to develop sourcing channel of halal products in Thailand. Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS gained 16% to $0.47.

gained 16% to $0.47. Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares rose 15.2% to $0.1976.

shares rose 15.2% to $0.1976. Paltalk, Inc. PALT rose 14.4% to $2.2250 after the company acquired Visicom's ManyCam assets for $2.7 million.

rose 14.4% to $2.2250 after the company acquired Visicom's ManyCam assets for $2.7 million. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN gained 13.1% to $0.9613 after the company announced a buyback of up to $8 million.

gained 13.1% to $0.9613 after the company announced a buyback of up to $8 million. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited OXBR jumped 12.7% to $4.08.

jumped 12.7% to $4.08. RLX Technology Inc. RLX shares gained 10.7% to $2.39.

shares gained 10.7% to $2.39. Verona Pharma plc VRNA surged 10.1% to $4.7231.

surged 10.1% to $4.7231. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS gained 9.7% to $1.23 after jumping 190% on Thursday.

gained 9.7% to $1.23 after jumping 190% on Thursday. Data Storage Corporation DTST jumped 9.7% to $3.4443.

jumped 9.7% to $3.4443. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 9.2% to $16.08 after dropping around 15% on Thursday.

rose 9.2% to $16.08 after dropping around 15% on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX surged 8.3% to $0.6670.

surged 8.3% to $0.6670. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI gained 8.3% to $2.48. Energy Focus recently reported a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Losers Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC shares fell 58.6% to $3.35 after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

shares fell 58.6% to $3.35 after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU fell 33.5% to $5.80 after the company reported additional data from the CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress.

fell 33.5% to $5.80 after the company reported additional data from the CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL declined 25.7% to $9.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

declined 25.7% to $9.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares dropped 21.4% to $68.63 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its first quarter. The company said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $600 million and $604 million.

shares dropped 21.4% to $68.63 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its first quarter. The company said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $600 million and $604 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN declined 21.2% to $0.6498 after the company announced topline clinical data for CY6463 in MELAS patients at UMDF Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium.

declined 21.2% to $0.6498 after the company announced topline clinical data for CY6463 in MELAS patients at UMDF Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM dropped 19.9% to $0.6007.

dropped 19.9% to $0.6007. DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 19.5% to $2.6176 after jumping around 80% on Thursday. DBV Technologies announced private placement financing of $194 million.

fell 19.5% to $2.6176 after jumping around 80% on Thursday. DBV Technologies announced private placement financing of $194 million. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI fell 19.4% to $2.21. Applied UV shares jumped 55% on Thursday after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals.

fell 19.4% to $2.21. Applied UV shares jumped 55% on Thursday after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals. Wejo Group Limited WEJO shares dropped 17.9% to $1.60. Wejo recentlyannounced the expansion and extension of its relationship with Microsoft Maps.

shares dropped 17.9% to $1.60. Wejo recentlyannounced the expansion and extension of its relationship with Microsoft Maps. View, Inc. VIEW dipped 17.1% to $2.12.

dipped 17.1% to $2.12. JanOne Inc. JAN fell 16.6% to $3.1461. JanOne, on Thursday, said its ARCA Recycling subsidiary announced it will open three new recycling centers in June and July.

fell 16.6% to $3.1461. JanOne, on Thursday, said its ARCA Recycling subsidiary announced it will open three new recycling centers in June and July. India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC dropped 16.2% to $0.5211. IGC recently received U.S. Patent for method and composition for treating seizure disorders, utilizing CBD.

dropped 16.2% to $0.5211. IGC recently received U.S. Patent for method and composition for treating seizure disorders, utilizing CBD. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE fell 16.2% to $1.0809.

fell 16.2% to $1.0809. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ dipped 16.1% to $2.5588.

dipped 16.1% to $2.5588. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF dropped 15.7% to $1.8950.

dropped 15.7% to $1.8950. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC dipped 15.3% to $49.80 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $68 to $41.

dipped 15.3% to $49.80 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $68 to $41. Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares fell 15.2% to $6.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q4 net revenue of $485 million to $495 million.

shares fell 15.2% to $6.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q4 net revenue of $485 million to $495 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN tumbled 15.2% to $0.2503. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced results from a preclinical combination study of SON-1010 with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition.

tumbled 15.2% to $0.2503. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced results from a preclinical combination study of SON-1010 with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition. Quhuo Limited QH fell 14% to $0.4127.

fell 14% to $0.4127. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB declined 13.8% to $1.06.

declined 13.8% to $1.06. Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX dropped 13.5% to $1.09.

dropped 13.5% to $1.09. Freshworks Inc. FRSH dipped 12.8% to $12.48.

dipped 12.8% to $12.48. Dave Inc. DAVE fell 12% to $1.10.

fell 12% to $1.10. Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 10.6% to $2.71.

fell 10.6% to $2.71. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares fell 9.3% to $0.3177 after jumping 93% on Thursday.

shares fell 9.3% to $0.3177 after jumping 93% on Thursday. Epizyme, Inc. EPZM fell 9.2% to $0.5941 after declining around 8% on Thursday.

fell 9.2% to $0.5941 after declining around 8% on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX fell 6.7% to $6.32. Goldman Sachs downgraded GoodRx Holdings from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $9.

fell 6.7% to $6.32. Goldman Sachs downgraded GoodRx Holdings from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $9. U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS shares fell 6.3% to $0.8341 after the company announced it has received a written notice from NASDAQ that co. had failed to maintain compliance with the minimum bid requirement under Nasdaq listing rule.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.