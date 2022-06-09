36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS jumped 65% to $0.6382.
- Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 63.8% to $2.90 after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX jumped 33.3% to $1.72 after the company announced that the FDA has agreed to consider its plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 28.3% to $0.9624 after jumping around 27% on Wednesday.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP gained 26% to $0.2283.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN jumped 23% to $0.2961 after the company announced results from a preclinical combination study of SON-1010 with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT rose 18.2% to $2.14.
- JanOne Inc. JAN gained 17.6% to $4.4506. ARCA Recycling, a subsidiary of JanOne, opened three new recycling centers in Washington, California and New Jersey.
- Innovid Corp. CTV shares gained 17.2% to $2.7298.
- Qutoutiao Inc. QTT rose 15.6% to $1.8850 after jumping more than 70% on Wednesday.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ gained 13.5% to $3.20.
- Couchbase, Inc. BASE jumped 12.7% to $15.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Arcellx, Inc. ACLX gained 12.1% to $21.47.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN gained 11.2% to 4.6490.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG jumped 10.6% to $68.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI surged 10.6% to $5.93.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX gained 10.3% to $8.86.
- Garrett Motion Inc. GTX jumped 7.7% to $6.91.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM rose 6.8% to $98.14 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
Losers
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC shares fell 26.8% to $0.5999 after jumping 93% on Wednesday. India Globalization Capital was granted U.S. patent titled 'Method And Composition For Treating Seizure Disorders (Such As Epilepsy).'
- Symbotic Inc. SYM shares fell 26.7% to $14.71 after jumping around 120% on Wednesday. Symbotic reported the completion of its business combination with SVF Investment Corp. to become a publicly traded company.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 23% to $11.09. Forge announced redemption of public warrants.
- Satellogic Inc. SATL fell 18.8% to $5.37.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS dropped 17.8% to $14.14. PagSeguro Digital reported total assets as of March 31, 2022 REAIS 33.8 million.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR dipped 15.9% to $2.6150.
- Skillsoft Corp. SKIL fell 14.4% to $5.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- TAL Education Group TAL dipped 13.6% to $4.3082. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower amid a resumption of lockdown measures in Shanghai.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH fell 13% to $ 33.32.
- MOGU Inc. MOGU fell 12.5% to $2.16.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ fell 12.5% to $24.63. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower amid a resumption of lockdown measures in Shanghai.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 12.2% to $2.37 after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- ABM Industries Incorporated ABM dropped 10.8% to $43.96 following Q2 results.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 10.8% to $26.50 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Zendesk, Inc. ZEN dropped 9.2% to $73.08 after the company announced it will continue to execute its strategic plan as an independent, public company following the company's comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL fell 9.1% to $1.6550. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE fell 4.4% to $129.36. Five Below reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued a weak forecast for the second quarter.
