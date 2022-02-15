31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) jumped 249% to $4.29 after Murata Electronics announced plans to buy the company at $4.50 per share in cash.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares gained 42% to $47.049. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to acquire Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $5.4 billion.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) shares gained 33.8% to $2.1801 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 31.6% to $1.0394 after the company recorded a 42% year-over-year increase in its quarterly revenue.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBY) surged 22.4% to $5.82 after the company, and ANA Holdings, announced they are forming a partnership to bring air taxi services to Japan.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) gained 20.6% to $10.85 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares gained 20.6% to $3.7518.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) surged 20.3% to $9.80 after the company announced ticket sales will open to the general public starting February 16th.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) gained 18.4% to $10.60 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 13.6% to $9.78. CleanSpark recently reported Q1 earnings results.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) rose 9.4% to $2.1887.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 9.4% to $0.7339. Spectrum Pharma recently reported acceptance of new drug application filing for Poziotinib.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 7% to $22.62 after the company reported Q4 results and also issued guidance.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 6.3% to $130.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 6.2% to $7.32. Hut 8 Mining, late Friday, said it entered at-the-market offering for gross proceeds of $65 million.
- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) rose 6.1% to $2.97 after declining over 3% on Monday.
Check this out: Insiders Buy Around $112M Of 3 Stocks.
Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares dipped 58.2% to $3.50 after the company reported the FDA stated it is maintaining its clinical hold at this time on Larimar's CTI-1601 program and that additional data is needed to resolve the clinical hold.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) dropped 27.2% to $3.65. Hudson Capital announced it combined with Freight App, adopted its leadership team and US headquarters.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) fell 18.3% to $6.72 following weak Q2 sales.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 16.5% to $4.3250 after jumping over 19% on Monday.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) fell 16.4% to $8.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) fell 15.2% to $147.83. Medpace’s Q4 revenue increased 18.8% Y/Y to $308.6 million, missing the consensus of $309.04 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) dropped 14.5% to $2.35. Sunshine Biopharma priced its 1.88 million unit uplisting to Nasdaq at $4.25 per unit.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 13.7% to $168.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) shares fell 13.7% to $4.3250. Splash Beverage Group priced its public offering of two million shares at an offering price of $4.00 per share.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) dipped 13.3% to $2.61.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) fell 13.2% to $2.4401.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) dropped 12.5% to $8.41 after the company posted a loss for the third quarter.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) fell 9.9% to $1.83 after jumping around 28% on Monday.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) dropped 9.2% to $4.2050.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) fell 7.2% to $4.39 following Q2 results.
Also check this out: ZoomInfo And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas