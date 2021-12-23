 Skip to main content

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 5:18am   Comments
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares surged 53.4% to settle at $16.31 on Wednesday.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) jumped 52.3% to close at $1.69 on Wednesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $6 price target.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) gained 49.4% to settle at $4.84.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) jumped 34.4% to close at $2.50 after gaining around 22% on Tuesday.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 28.4% to close at $3.35.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares gained 24.6% to close at $2.28 on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a multiple award blanket purchase agreement by the United States Customs and Border Protection worth up to $90 million over five years.
  • SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) jumped 24.5% to settle at $9.25.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) jumped 23.7% to close at $4.18. Inspira Technologies recently announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) gained 23.5% to close at $6.00. Snow Lake Resources issued letter to shareholders.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) jumped 22.7% to close at $6.48. Wedbush recently initiated coverage on Wejo with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) rose 20.6% to settle at $6.63.
  • Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) jumped 20.5% to close at $17.41.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) surged 20.2% to close at $12.62. Allarity Therapeutics submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) gained 19.1% to settle at $13.83.
  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) jumped 19% to close at $14.15.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) surged 18.3% to settle at $8.16.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares gained 17.6% to settle at $2.94. Barnwell Industries recently reported Q4 EPS of $0.16 up from $0.08 in the year-ago period.
  • BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) climbed 17.5% to close at $5.37 after the company entered into a Master Service Agreement with PRC Clinical, a contract research organization (CRO), to conduct BioRestorative's Phase 2 trial.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 17.5% to close at $12.82.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) climbed 16.3% to close at $8.83.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) jumped 15.7% to settle at $7.97. Lucira Health announced expanded partnership with Switch Health.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) rose 15.3% to close at $7.92 following TipRanks article '3 "Strong Buy" Stocks Under $10 With Triple-Digit Upside Potential.'
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 15.1% to close at $1.60. DBV Technologies shares dropped over 48% on Tuesday after the company announced it decided not to pursue the sequential approach to the development plans for Viaskin Peanut.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) gained 14.7% to close at $8.92.
  • Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) jumped 13.3% to close at $5.97.
  • OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) gained 12.2% to close at $4.87. OppFi announced an executive transition earlier this week.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 11.9% to close at $3.29. Qutoutiao recently reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 14.6% year-on-year to $149.8 million.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) rose 11.4% to close at $3.12. Spartan Capital initiated coverage of Salem Media Group with a Buy and $6 price target.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVTL) shares gained 10.8% to close at $10.14. Vertical Aerospace recently listed on NYSE following merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 8.5% to close at $50.81. AeroCentury recently reported a 5-for-1 split, effective Jan. 10, 2022.
  • BK Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: BKTI) gained 7.2% to close at $2.23. BK Technologies reported FY21 bookings of over $54 million.

Losers

  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares tumbled 89.9% to close at $8.55 on Wednesday after the company reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Both ENIGMA 2 and KRYPTOS studies met their histologic co-primary endpoints but did not achieve statistical significance on the patient-reported symptomatic co-primary endpoints.
  • NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) fell 35.9% to close at $3.52 as the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per share.
  • AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) dipped 30.4% to settle at $6.41 after the company priced 3.6 million shares at $7 per share to raise $24.9 million in a secondary public offering.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) dropped 25.8% to close at $7.34 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter. Craig-Hallum downgraded CalAmp from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) declined 18.3% to close at $3.34 after the company announced a $7,500,000 stock offering at $3.43 per share.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) dipped 16.3% to close at $5.98. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16.
  • Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) fell 15.6% to close at $2.32.
  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) dropped 15.4% to close at $3.53.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RKLY) fell 14.2% to close at $4.53 after the company adjusted FY21 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) dropped 13.6% to close at $12.35. iSpecimen recently announced that it has expanded its global supplier network.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 13.5% to close at $6.25.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares fell 13.4% to close at $8.91. Jefferies downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $46 to $10.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 12.8% to close at $2.6850.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) dropped 11.7% to close at $10.20.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) dropped 11.2% to close at $4.84. Reliance Global Group announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) dropped 10.8% to close at $1.91.
  • Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) fell 10.5% to close at $13.82.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) fell 8.4% to close at $1.96 after climbing around 18% on Tuesday.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dipped 8% to close at $13.85. Rite Aid recently reported Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.40 a year ago, but a turnaround from a loss of $(0.41) per share in Q2 FY22.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

