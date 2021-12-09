 Skip to main content

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 3:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares surged 84.1% to close at $19.11 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems recently announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) gained 34% to settle at $10.79.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) surged 29.8% to close at $17.14.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 28.1% to settle at $65.42. On Monday Trump Media & Technology Group confirmed congressman Devin Nunes will leave the House to begin his role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group in January 2022.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) jumped 26% to settle at $17.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) surged 25.3% to close at $5.65. Aziyo Biologics recently announced a $14 million private placement at $4.24 per share.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) gained 21.7% to close at $4.76 after the company announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) jumped 21.1% to settle at $3.91.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 20.8% to close at $77.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) rose 20.7% to close at $6.82. Quest Resource Holding 10%+ owner Barry Kitt reported purchase of 450,000 shares at an average price of $5.46 per share in Form 4 filing.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 19.9% to close at $0.65 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) rose 19.8% to close at $2.91. The company’s Executive Vice President, Legal & Corporate Affairs John Brian Pendleton Jr acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $2.25.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) gained 19.7% to close at $13.51.
  • VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) rose 19.3% to settle at $3.71.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 18.2% to close at $256.08 following reports suggesting the company and Alphabet have agreed on a multi-year deal extension for YouTube.
  • Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) gained 18% to settle at $11.53 as the company confirms news highlighting that the company has been selected by Illinois Gaming Board to develop its American Place gaming and entertainment destination in Waukegan.
  • EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) jumped 17.7% to close at $700.14. S&P Dow Jones Indices said EPAM Systems will replace Kansas City Southern in S&P 500, effective Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) gained 17.6% to settle at $4.28 after the company announced company leadership and directors purchased $2.8 million in common shares.
  • Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MIMO) surged 17.4% to close at $5.40.
  • Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) gained 17.3% to close at $53.44 after the company reported preliminary Q4 sales results above estimates.
  • Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA) surged 17.1% to settle at $17.44.
  • Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT) gained 17% to close at $31.50.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) rose 15.9% to settle at $9.27.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) jumped 15.1% to settle at $23.01.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares gained 13.8% to close at $5.60 after the company issued follow-up results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 confirming that DehydraTECHTM-processed cannabidiol reduces arterial stiffness.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) surged 13.2% to close at $55.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
  • Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) climbed 13.1% to close at $18.60.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) shares rose 12.9% to close at $6.56 after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $12 price target.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) gained 12.8% to close at $16.84.
  • Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) rose 9.5% to close at $3.58.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 8.9% to close at $52.28 after the company reported the signing of an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) gained 8.2% to close at $21.77. Shares of several travel and reopening stocks traded higher on news indicating three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are effective against the omicron variant.

Losers

  • Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) dropped 44.3% to settle at $8.01 on Wednesday after the company posted topline data from Phase 3 wearABLe study evaluating the non-inferiority (NI) of abaloparatide transdermal system (abalo-TDS) compared to abaloparatide subcutaneous injection (Tymlos) in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.
  • Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) shares tumbled 40.5% to close at $57.97 on Wednesday following a short report on the company by Spruce Point Capital Management.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 31.6% to close at $3.22.
  • Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) dropped 25.7% to close at $4.45 after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 23.9% to close at $19.00 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 net sales guidance below estimates. Keybanc downgraded Stitch Fix from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dipped 18.8% to close at $8.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 16.9% to close at $18.23 as the company reported extension of previously announced tender offer.
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) declined 16.5% to close at $24.13.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) fell 16.4% to settle at $19.65.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) fell 13.6% to close at $17.26.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dropped 13.2% to close at $1.90.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) dipped 12.2% to close at $13.33.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) fell 12.1% to settle at $6.82.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 10.4% to close at $1.03 after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) declined 8.7% to close at $5.04.
  • Weave Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEAV) fell 8.7% to close at $15.11 following Q3 results. Weave Communications posted a Q3 loss of $0.72 per share.
  • Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) fell 8.7% to close at $15.92 following Q3 results.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 7% to close at $4.28. Siyata Mobile shares jumped 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA for its SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) dropped 6.9% to settle at $187.36. Casey's General Stores reported Q2 earnings of $2.59 per share, down from $3.00 per share in the year-ago period. The company’ sales came in better than analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its FY22 guidance for stores added from 200 units to 225 units.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 6.5% to close at $2.98. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $23 valuation on the stock.

