36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 63.9% to $1.07 in pre-market trading as the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) rose 58.2% to $13.30 in pre-market trading following a positive clinical readout. Kezar announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the MISSION clinical study evaluating KZR-616 in patients with lupus nephritis..
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares rose 24% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
- Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) rose 13.8% to $47.48 in pre-market trading amid reports that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed new investments of $475 million in the company.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) rose 13.1% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 12.7% to $14.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q3 results.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 12% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.
- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) shares rose 11.2% to $4.66 in pre-market trading. REE Automotive revealed its autonomous concept vehicle based on a brand new ultra-modular EV platform design.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 10.9% to $34.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) rose 10.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 9.2% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after climbing around 17% on Monday. Progenity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) rose 8.5% to $41.19 in pre-market trading. Qualtrics and Amazon Web Services expanded their relationship to transform customer feedback into enhanced experiences.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) shares rose 8.3% to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
- On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) rose 7.6% to $39.18 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 6.6% to $118.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18.9% year-on-year to $3.44 billion, topping the consensus of $3.276 billion.
- Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 5.5% to $16.23 in pre-market trading as the company reported the first half FY22 revenue growth of 5.0% year-on-year to €22.5 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa.
Losers
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) fell 39.8% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced that a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in the Phase 3 ACTIV-3 study has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
- Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) fell 30.7% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly sales. Baird downgraded Talkspace from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $3.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc (NYSE: BODY) fell 27.3% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 sales results were down year over year and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares fell 25.2% to $0.8006 in pre-market trading. Exicure, filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. SEC in connection with its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) shares fell 15.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 13.6% to $0.5740 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) fell 13.5% to $13.20 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares fell 11.9% to $5.90 in pre-market trading. SilverSun Technologies shares jumped over 20% on Monday after the company announced it will acquire the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) shares fell 11.7% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 loss.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 11% to $37.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 10.8% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Bone Biologics shares gained 7% on Monday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 10.1% to $6.08 in pre-market trading after reporting a quarterly loss.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) fell 10% to $17.29 in pre-market trading after a F-1 filing showed registration for a $300 million common stock offering.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 9.9% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 9.9% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 9.2% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after reporting lower quarterly sales.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 9.1% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 35 million share common stock offering.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) fell 8.3% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) shares fell 7.5% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) shares fell 7.5% to $13.52 in pre-market trading.
