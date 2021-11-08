38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares climbed 129.8% to $7.49 after the company announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.
- Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KIND) gained 46.9% to $16.34.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares climbed 37.2% to $7.63 after the company announced Blackstone Life Sciences will invest $250 million in the company.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) gained 28.4% to $4.06 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) surged 26% to $86.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) gained 20.2% to $4.71.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) surged 16.7% to $25.50 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 16.2% to $6.20.
- Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) rose 15.2% to $12.31 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations.
- inTEST Corporation (NASDAQ: INTT) gained 15.2% to $15.12. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) jumped 14.9% to $6.11 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 14.2% to $72.90.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) climbed 14% to $11.38 after the company announced it was awarded several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to install new high powered 350 kW DC fast charging stations.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) gained 13.3% to $2.4350.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) jumped 13% to $3.0294.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) rose 12.4% to $16.60. Nuvve is expected to report Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 11.3% to $10.34 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NASDAQ: SNMP) rose 10.7% to $1.35 after dropping over 5% on Friday.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 10.2% to $0.6888 after jumping 24% on Friday.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 9.6% to $7.98.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) shares gained 9.5% to $9.31 after surging 19% on Friday.
- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) rose 8.1% to $10.18. Volta reported a partnership with Topgolf to add electric charging stations to added venues in the US.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) fell 7% to $17.93. FAT Brands reported Q4 cash dividend on Class A common stock and Class B common stock.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 5.6% to $10.55 after jumping 100% on Friday.
Losers
- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) shares dipped 53.5% to $5.38.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) fell 32.1% to $4.6874 after the company announced CEO Anthony Cataldo and CFO Michael Handelman will depart.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dropped 25.4% to $30.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) fell 20.7% to $53.20 after the company announced an update on the going-private transaction.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) dipped 16.7% to $9.75. Ontrak shares gained 21% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) tumbled 16.5% to $10.98. Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from Equal-Weight to Underweight, while Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
- IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) dropped 16% to $13.15. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ: NETI) dropped 14.4% to $12.17 after the company reported a public offering of $200 million in common shares.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) fell 13.9% to $3.34 after declining 3% on Friday.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) dipped 12.3% to $15.57 following Q3 earnings. The company agreed to be acquired by a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management in a $1.5 billion all-cash transaction.
- Mullen Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 12.1% to $10.35 after dropping 10% on Friday.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 10.7% to $49.64.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) dropped 9.7% to $19.96. Barclays maintained Alignment Healthcare with an Overweight and raised the price target from $26 to $28.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares fell 8.4% to $1.3925. Assertio Holdings shares surged around 37% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
