45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 5:38am   Comments
Gainers

  • Camber Energy, Inc.. (NYSE: CEI) shares surged 95.9% to close at $1.78 on Thursday after dipping over 40% on Wednesday. Camber Energy filed amended 8K showing financial statements of Viking.
  • Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) jumped 37.5% to close at $27.49 as the company presented early clinical data on MCLA-158 and preclinical data on zenocutuzumab at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE: NFE) shares climbed 25.5% to close at $33.26 after the company issued gas supply and economic guidance.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) gained 25.1% to close at $7.83. Nutriband's AVERSA Technology recently received Notice of Allowance from USPTO for application titled 'Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems.'
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) jumped 22.4% to close at $16.66 in sympathy with the overall market on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) rose 21.5% to settle at $1.98 as a popular Twitter account Will Meade said is long stock.
  • Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ: BRCN) gained 20.4% to close at $1.65.
  • Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) rose 20.1% to settle at $26.13.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares gained 19.3% to settle at $8.27 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. Paltalk’s recent filing showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) climbed 18.3% to close at $11.75 as the company agreed to sell Pointillist subsidiary for $150 million.
  • Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) rose 17.2% to settle at $3.40.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) jumped 16.7% to close at $48.69. Bicycle Therapeutics reported interim Phase I trial results for BT5528 and preliminary findings from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of the BT8009 trial.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) rose 16.7% to settle at $0.77.
  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 16.5% to close at $3.04.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) rose 16.1% to settle at $18.58 as the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) jumped 15.5% to close at $11.65 after reports first quarter fiscal 2022 net income of $2.6 million.
  • Tata Motors Limited. (NYSE: TTM) gained 15.3% to close at $25.75 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) climbed 15.2% to close at $19.25 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) surged 14.6% to close at $9.72 after the company announced it is commencing a review of strategic alternatives for its Industrial & Specialty Products segment.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) rose 12.6% to settle at $4.10.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) gained 12.1% to settle at $0.5460 after the company announced Nasdaq granted its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) gained 11.6% to close at $3.09. Biotricity announced the launch of Biocare Cardiac application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 11.4% to close at $9.60. NeuroMetrix submitted a De Novo request to the FDA for Quell as a prescription treatment for fibromyalgia symptoms in adults. The Company received FDA Breakthrough Designation for this indication in July.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) rose 10.4% to close at $15.46 after the company disclosed that it has been selected to launch NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System.
  • AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) shares climbed 10.3% to close at $84.94. Twitter agreed to sell its MoPub mobile ad unit to AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) gained 9.2% to close at $8.04 after dropping 17% on Wednesday.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 8.5% to close at $26.29 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 earnings forecast.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) shares dipped 39.8% to settle at $17.34 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics announced presentation of data from multiple programs at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares tumbled 37.6% to close at $1.91 on Thursday as the company priced its secondary public offering of 14 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 14 million shares at $2.5/piece.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) fell 35.4% to close at $12.28 after the company presented initial clinical data from Phase 1b trial of ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide and preclinical data on ORIC-114 at AACR-NCI-EORTC.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) fell 23.3% to close at $46.55. Turning Point Therapeutics presented updated preliminary clinical data for repotrectinib and elzovantinib at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference and issued regulatory updates.
  • Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) fell 19.9% to close at $8.70. Volcon shares jumped over 97% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per share.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) dipped 14.4% to settle at $15.26.
  • Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) fell 13.1% to close at $20.45. Forma Therapeutics reported initial results from a Phase 1 trial of its novel CBP/p300 inhibitor, the oral small molecule FT-7051, in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
  • Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) declined 12.2% to close at $21.90.
  • Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) fell 11.9% to close at $26.00. Relay Therapeutics, shared preclinical data at the virtual AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference for RLY-2608, the first allosteric, pan-mutant and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor.
  • The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) dropped 11.3% to settle at $85.53 after Bear Cave issued a short report.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares fell 9.8% to close at $7.20.
  • Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) declined 9.7% to close at $5.48.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dropped 9.6% to close at $4.22.
  • F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) fell 8.9% to settle at $14.05.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 8.8% to close at $3.73.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares fell 7.9% to close at $7.79 after dropping over 4% on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals recently issued an update on NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b critical care study.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 6.8% to close at $2.20.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) dropped 6.6% to close at $58.20 after reporting Q1 results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

