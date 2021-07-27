 Skip to main content

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) surged 55.9% to $0.9749 after the company announced it entered into a licensing agreement with the National Research Council of Canada that will enable it to pursue the rapid development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares climbed 48% to $4.62 after the company said it has entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics, a private ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company focused on using light sensitive "photoswitch" small molecules, specifically designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company also announced that Brian Strem, co-founder and managing director of Bayon Therapeutics, was appointed as permanent president, CEO and board member, effective immediately.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares jumped 29.6% to $3.27. Organon & Co. and ObsEva announced the companies have entered into an agreement whereby Organon will license the global development, manufacturing and commercial rights to ebopiprant, an investigational compound being evaluated as a potential treatment for preterm labor by reducing inflammation and uterine contractions.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 25% to $4.30 after the company reported technology transfer and licensing agreement with South Africa's Rubic Consortium aiming to 'develop and commercialize vaccines for distribution throughout the African continent.'
  • IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ: IRCP) gained 19% to $2.98.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 18.6% to $2.92 as the company reported strong SMB user growth with over 2x new sign-ups.
  • U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) surged 18.3% to $120.47. U.S. Physical Therapy is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 5.
  • Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) jumped 14.2% to $4.24.
  • Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) gained 13.3% to $8.45 after reporting Q2 results.
  • APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) shares rose 12.4% to $22.87. Carrier agreed to sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation for an enterprise value of $3.1 billion.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) jumped 12.3% to $8.00.
  • Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) surged 11.7% to $52.31 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY21 guidance.
  • Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) gained 10.8% to $36.25. Nordic Capital is in advanced talks to acquire Inovalon Holdings Inc., Bloomberg reported.
  • Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) jumped 10.6% to $6.36. Orbsat recently announced its Global Telesat Communications unit has entered into an agreement with Alibaba.com. GTC will be a Gold-Supplier on the e-commerce website.
  • TriNet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNET) gained 8.2% to $79.20 following Q2 results.
  • The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) surged 7.1% to $29.68 after the company reported strong Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares rose 5.9% to $203.90 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.68 to $2.80 per share on sales of $660 million to $680 million.

Losers

  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) shares dipped 40.1% to $17.30. SkyWater Technology reported that it will invest $56 million in capacity expansion and gallium nitride technology.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) fell 27.3% to $1.6146 after the company highlighted the presentation of updated data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 trial in urothelial cancer and Phase 2 MARIO-3 trial in triple negative breast cancer.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 24.9% to $6.66. Bit Digital shares jumped 110% on Monday after the company, and Digihost, announced they entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement.
  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) dipped 24% to $4.00 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 19.4% to $10.80 after jumping over 54% on Monday.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped 18.4% to $5.18.
  • Code Chain New Continent Ltd (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 18.1% to $1.76 after surging 13% on Monday.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) dipped 17.7% to $11.36. Faraday Future announced that all 300 of its invite-only FF 91 futurist alliance edition vehicles have been pre-ordered.
  • Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 16.8% to $1.7050 after surging over 25% on Monday. IMV recently announced it priced a 14,285,714 unit offering at $1.75 per unit.
  • SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP) shares fell 16.3% to $1.85 after jumping around 28% on Monday.
  • Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) dropped 16.3% to $3.0550 after the company reported launch of $25 million common stock offering.
  • AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE: RERE) declined 15.2% to $11.08.
  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) dipped 15.1% to $4.0050 after various analysts downgraded the stock.
  • NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 14.8% to $0.7670 after surging 15% on Monday.
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 14.7% to $1.62. NanoVibronix recently said it shipped first order of PainShield Plus.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) dropped 14.3% to $16.45.
  • Inozyme Pharma recently received orphan drug designation for INZ-701 from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of ABCC6 deficiency.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 13% to $4.58 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) dropped 12.8% to $4.4080.
  • Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 12.3% to $101.26 after declining around 7% on Monday.
  • Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 12.2% to $2.3450 after climbing 10% on Monday.
  • Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) fell 11.9% to $2.6782 after climbing over 22% on Monday.
  • Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares fell 11% to $5.95 after surging 16% on Monday.
  • Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares fell 9.4% to $2.5199 after the company announced initial Phase 1b results for CERC-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's Disease patients.
  • Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) shares fell 8.8% to $13.55. MorphoSys shares fell 8% on Monday after the company announced it updated financial guidance for 2021.
  • Kiromic Biopharma Inc(NASDAQ: KRBP) shares fell 8.6% to $2.86 after the company said it has completed the acquisition of InSilico Solutions.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 8.1% to $1.2499 after the company announced it will build a supply chain management SaaS platform based on blockchain technology.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 7.5% to $1.2762. Tyme Technologies shares surged around 28% on Monday after the company announced the USPTO has granted additional patent claims related to the company's metabolomic technology platform.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

