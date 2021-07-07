42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) jumped 79% to $48.70 after jumping around 42% on Tuesday.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares climbed 46.7% to $4.0936 after the company said it will evaluate its DNA-plasmid interleukin-12 (IL-12) TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in KEYNOTE-C87 Phase 3 trial..
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) shares jumped 46.4% to $10.67. Data Storage shares jumped over 24% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) gained 44.8% to $14.74. Bon Natural Life recently received the certificate of a land use right for the future site of its third production facility in the city of Yumen.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) rose 32% to $6.01 after the company issued a progress update on product candidates.
- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) climbed 31.6% to $1.9998 on a report suggesting the company entered into an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and were awarded a new grant of up to $48.95 million to support development of DARE-LARC1.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares gained 21.4% to $16.09 after the company disclosed top-line results from its confirmatory pharmacokinetic study for OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, for opioid overdose.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 16.6% to $13.55.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) surged 13.7% to $54.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 guidance above analyst estimates.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) jumped 11.8% to $6.93. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $8 per share.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 10.4% to $19.71.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) surged 9.9% to $108.70. Biohaven reported Q2 NURTEC ODT sales of $93 million.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) jumped 9.7% to $3.73. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd(NYSE: JKS) shares rose 8.7% to $59.07 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) jumped 8.7% to $4.5903 after an independent study showed 97% of Vivos patients achieved their desired treatment outcome.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) gained 7.2% to $8.81 after the company reported strong preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings between $0.22 and $0.23 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.11 per share. Immersion also expects 90% year-over-year growth in its revenue.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares dipped 31.3% to $8.40. Bridgeline Digital reported that a global footwear brand's Indonesian subsidiary chose the company’s Celebros search for online experience.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 29.1% to $5.00. On July 6, 2021, software solutions provider BSQUARE entered into a Side Letter with B. Riley Securities, Inc to sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million under the company’s Form S-3 filed on March 18.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 25.1% to $18.08 after gaining 19% on Tuesday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement..
- Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 22.6% to $2.33 after surging around 70% on Tuesday.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) dropped 21.7% to $17.80 after the company offered up to $80 million shares in an underwritten public offering. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to $12 million of shares.
- Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares fell 20.1% to $2.79 after climbing over 37% on Tuesday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) dropped 20% to $4.99. Cleveland BioLabs and Cytocom recently announced a call to discuss the stockholder meeting vote results and proposed merger.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 19.3% to $1.71 after the company reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering at $1.70 per share.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares fell 19.2% to $25.46. Pop Culture Group shares dropped over 40% on Tuesday on continued post-IPO volatility.
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares fell 19% to $6.81. Orbsat shares climbed 54% on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) dipped 19% to $3.32 after declining 20% on Tuesday.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 17.2% to $1.0850 after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 15.4% to $4.0594 after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 15.3% to $2.2690 after jumping over 42% on Tuesday.
- Amesite Inc (NASDAQ: AMST) shares fell 14.4% to $2.44 after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) dipped 14.3% to $5.15.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTT) dropped 13.8% to $2.4388.
- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) fell 13.8% to $18.34. Portage Biotech was recently added to Russell 2000 Index.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) declined 13.5% to $2.87 after gaining 15% on Tuesday.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) fell 13.5% to $6.86 as the company priced its 1.875 million share offering $7.20 per share.
- Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) fell 12.4% to $11.60. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $23.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) fell 11.6% to $8.60. Synaptogenix announced a regenerative patent award to treat Alzheimer's disease.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 10.8% to $15.15. Sequential Brands gained 8% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) dropped 9.7% to $3.8901. Axcella Health gained around 9% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.4% to $194.79.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares declined 8.8% to $14.95. CNH Industrial recently announced a partnership with Nikola.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas