 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) shares jumped 111.5% to $26.58 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of CVL-231 in adult patients with schizophrenia. CVL-231 was generally well-tolerated, and discontinuation rates were similar between CVL-231 and placebo in the six weeks of dosing, at 22% each.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) climbed 82.4% to $4.78 after gaining over 8%on Monday.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) jumped 59.4% to $11.95 after jumping around 97% on Monday. Marin Software, last week, announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped 45% to $2.13 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares jumped 40.7% to $8.29 after the company announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 24% to $3.07.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 20.6% to $4.0883.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) surged 18.7% to $4.6066.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) rose 18% to $3.03.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) gained 14.2% to $25.93. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 a share.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 13.7% to $3.47. Smart Sand entered into a $35 million settlement with US Well Services, LLC. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Smart Sand from Underperform to In-Line and announced a $4 price target.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 13.1% to $25.79. Sanofi and Translate Bio recently said they have initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) surged 12.2% to $6.16. Digital Brands, on Monday, reported first-quarter FY21 revenue of $408 thousand, down 84% year-on-year.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 11.3% to $7.09.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) jumped 10.8% to $18.29 ahead of quarterly earnings.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 9.4% to $41.48 after the company announced it will acquire Birdette for $333 million in cash and stock.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) shares surged 8.6% to $34.71 after the company reported strong Q2 results and raised its quarterly dividend.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) shares gained 6.8% to $3.1601 after declining 4% on Monday. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last month, entered into Letter of Intent for strategic cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares rose 4.3% to $91.47 after the company announced it raised its quarterly dividend from $0.35 to $0.70 per share and announced a $12 billion buyback.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE: BTTR) shares fell 34% to $4.87 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) fell 33.2% to $4.79 after the company announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease. DM199, the company noted, is demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in kidney function in Cohorts 1 and 2, as measured by a simultaneously stabilizing estimated glomerular filtration rate and decreasing urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio.
  • MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) fell 29.4% to $3.9801. Vericel’s development partner, MediWound, received a complete response letter from FDA regarding the NexoBrid application seeking approval for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness or full-thickness burns.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) dipped 23.8% to $5.82 after the company entered into a warrant exercise transaction for $46.2 million in gross proceeds.
  • Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) shares fell 18.7% to $25.15 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares at $25.00 per share.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dipped 15.9% to $13.85 after gaining over 9% on Monday.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) fell 14.8% to $9.24 after the company said it is reprioritizing its pipeline programs to focus on its product candidates, including its multi-antigenic next generation ImmunoPhage candidate, now referred to as SNS-401-NG, and its monoclonal antibody SNS-VISTA candidate. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from Outperform to Perform.
  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) fell 13.2% to $20.61 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) dropped 12.6% to $16.25.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dipped 11.3% to $25.61. Anavex Life Sciences recently announced ANAVEX2-73 improved both primary cognitive and secondary MDS-UPDRS efficacy endpoints with significant biomarker correlation in placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of Parkinson's.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 10.9% to $48.85 as the stock pulled back after spiking last week following FAA approval for its passenger flight license.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 10.4% to $7.16 after dropping 20% on Monday.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) dipped 10.1% to $11.90. The company last week announced a partnership with Huawei.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 7.7% to $0.9320. Zosano Pharma’s filing showed registration for $30 million common stock offering.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) shares fell 7.1% to $5.67 after climbing 17% on Monday.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) dropped 6.5% to $44.83. Herman Miller reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALF + ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics Presses Capital Raise Button
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Bets Big On mRNA Tech, Decision Day For MediWound, DiaMedica Issues Kidney Disease Data Readout
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
New Takes on Advertising Could be Set to Go Wild
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com