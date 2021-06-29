35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) shares jumped 111.5% to $26.58 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of CVL-231 in adult patients with schizophrenia. CVL-231 was generally well-tolerated, and discontinuation rates were similar between CVL-231 and placebo in the six weeks of dosing, at 22% each.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) climbed 82.4% to $4.78 after gaining over 8%on Monday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) jumped 59.4% to $11.95 after jumping around 97% on Monday. Marin Software, last week, announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped 45% to $2.13 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares jumped 40.7% to $8.29 after the company announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 24% to $3.07.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 20.6% to $4.0883.
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) surged 18.7% to $4.6066.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) rose 18% to $3.03.
- Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) gained 14.2% to $25.93. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 13.7% to $3.47. Smart Sand entered into a $35 million settlement with US Well Services, LLC. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Smart Sand from Underperform to In-Line and announced a $4 price target.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 13.1% to $25.79. Sanofi and Translate Bio recently said they have initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) surged 12.2% to $6.16. Digital Brands, on Monday, reported first-quarter FY21 revenue of $408 thousand, down 84% year-on-year.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 11.3% to $7.09.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) jumped 10.8% to $18.29 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 9.4% to $41.48 after the company announced it will acquire Birdette for $333 million in cash and stock.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) shares surged 8.6% to $34.71 after the company reported strong Q2 results and raised its quarterly dividend.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) shares gained 6.8% to $3.1601 after declining 4% on Monday. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last month, entered into Letter of Intent for strategic cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares rose 4.3% to $91.47 after the company announced it raised its quarterly dividend from $0.35 to $0.70 per share and announced a $12 billion buyback.
Losers
- Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE: BTTR) shares fell 34% to $4.87 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) fell 33.2% to $4.79 after the company announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease. DM199, the company noted, is demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in kidney function in Cohorts 1 and 2, as measured by a simultaneously stabilizing estimated glomerular filtration rate and decreasing urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) fell 29.4% to $3.9801. Vericel’s development partner, MediWound, received a complete response letter from FDA regarding the NexoBrid application seeking approval for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness or full-thickness burns.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) dipped 23.8% to $5.82 after the company entered into a warrant exercise transaction for $46.2 million in gross proceeds.
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) shares fell 18.7% to $25.15 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares at $25.00 per share.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dipped 15.9% to $13.85 after gaining over 9% on Monday.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) fell 14.8% to $9.24 after the company said it is reprioritizing its pipeline programs to focus on its product candidates, including its multi-antigenic next generation ImmunoPhage candidate, now referred to as SNS-401-NG, and its monoclonal antibody SNS-VISTA candidate. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from Outperform to Perform.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) fell 13.2% to $20.61 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) dropped 12.6% to $16.25.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dipped 11.3% to $25.61. Anavex Life Sciences recently announced ANAVEX2-73 improved both primary cognitive and secondary MDS-UPDRS efficacy endpoints with significant biomarker correlation in placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of Parkinson's.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 10.9% to $48.85 as the stock pulled back after spiking last week following FAA approval for its passenger flight license.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 10.4% to $7.16 after dropping 20% on Monday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) dipped 10.1% to $11.90. The company last week announced a partnership with Huawei.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 7.7% to $0.9320. Zosano Pharma’s filing showed registration for $30 million common stock offering.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) shares fell 7.1% to $5.67 after climbing 17% on Monday.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) dropped 6.5% to $44.83. Herman Miller reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
