46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares jumped 66% to $4.16 on abnormally-high volume. The company’s stock also jumped over 57% on Wednesday.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) surged 45.4% to $5.41. Ra Medical, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 36.5% to $15.72 as retail trader interest increased as a result of the stock's high short interest. Workhorse Group shares also surged around 20% on Wednesday.
- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) shares climbed 29.5% to $11.91 after United Bankshares announced it will acquire Community Bankers Trust.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) shares gained 27% to $11.82. The company, last month, priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 24% to $3.85 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares rose 22% to $2.8050. Sabby recently disclosed a 11% passive stake in 1847 Goedeker.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 19.5% to $1.35 amid renewed interest from retail investors.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 18.7% to $14.54.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) climbed 18.4% to $18.06 amid a retail investor-led frenzy. The company’s stock also jumped 32% on Wednesday.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) gained 18% to $5.12. Lannett recently said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol inhalation powder.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 17.7% to $5.10 after the company announced it signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa with Vitol.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) gained 14.7% to $6.24. Kindred Biosciences recently reported results from pivotal efficacy study of parvovirus monoclonal antibody.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) surged 14% to $4.89. Energy Focus announced a partnership with threeUV to jointly market and distribute UV By Energy Focus products.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 12.4% to $0.9197. Naked Brand shares surged 29% on Wednesday amid recent renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 12.3% to $9.14.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 11.3% to $90.03. The company highlighted expansion of IgM platform into infectious diseases.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 10.6% to $21.01. Tilray shares climbed 12% on Wednesday amid high retail-investor interest in the Canada-based cannabis company.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) gained 9.6% to $2.72.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) gained 8.6% to $8.80 after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares rose 8.4% to $4.8250 after declining 6% on Wednesday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 7.5% to $1.43 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 7.4% to $1.89.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) rose 7.1% to $1.2419 after dropping 28% on Wednesday.
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) rose 6.8% to $126.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) gained 6.7% to $2.55 after the company announced a primary endpoint
- amendment in the OVAL Phase 3 registration-enabling study of VB-111.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose 6.7% to $9.33 after gaining 13% on Wednesday.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 6.5% to $5.29 after adding 6% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) fell 23.8% to $7.66 after the company priced its 4.8 million unit follow-on offering at $7.50 per unit.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares dipped 23.6% to $33.77 after surging 62% on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced plans to launch three new Owned Brands this quarter.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) fell 23.3% to $35.32 after climbing 58% on Wednesday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dropped 22.7% to $31.45. Koss shares jumped 69% on Wednesday amid retail investor interest in the stock.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 20.6% to $5.16 after the company announced an at-the-market equity offering for up to 15 million shares.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dipped 20.4% to $49.80. AMC Entertainment shares soared higher by over 95% on Wednesday amid renewed interest from retail investors. The company announced Tuesday that it raised $230.5 million in new equity from Mudrick Capital.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) fell 15% to $391.48.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) dipped 15% to $8.98.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares fell 13.8% to $19.45 after the company announced the sale of FIreEye Products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 13.1% to $10.95.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) tumbled 13.1% to $33.22.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) dropped 12.7% to $27.02. The company recently priced its IPO at $22 a share.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) fell 11.9% to $31.92 as the company announced updated data from its Phase 2 skin cancer cohorts combining RP1 with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Opdivo and data from its Phase 1 study of RP2 alone and in combination with Opdivo, that continued to provide strong support for development in its lead indications.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 10.6% to $252.33, selling off after the stock saw recent strength amid renewed interest in the name from retail investors on social media forums.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares fell 9.5% to $68.96 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE: PINE) fell 8.8% to $17.98 after the company announced a public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares fell 8.6% to $113.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Syneos Health Inc (NYSE: SYNH) shares fell 4.3% to $81.90 after the company reported a roughly 10.85 million share common stock offering via affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners.
