38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares jumped 30% to $12.03.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 22.3% to $5.05. Precipio recently announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) surged 21.5% to $14.88 after the company reported a rise in quarterly sales.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares jumped 19.8% to $6.29 after dropping 11% on Wednesday. The company recently reported 2021 sales of $4.20 million versus $6.57 million year over year.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) rose 18.3% to $6.79 after the company announced the publication of an abstract by the American Society of Clinical Oncology summarizing interim data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 trial evaluating a combination of PDS0101, M9241, and bintrafusp alfa in patients with HPV 16+ relapsed or refractory advanced cancer.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 18.3% to $19.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics recently provided a regulatory update for lifileucel potency assays. Following the update, the company CEO resigned.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) rose 16.7% to $11.35. Sensei Biotherapeutics revealed new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-301 in patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), in combination with pembrolizumab.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) gained 15.2% to $7.98. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 per share.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 14.2% to $4.69 after the company announced the publication of TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 abstracts for ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) surged 14.1% to $22.91.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) shares jumped 14% to $25.54 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $30 per share.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 13.6% to $4.625. The company, last week, released quarterly results.
- Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) jumped 13% to $64.88 after reporting Q4 results.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) gained 12.7% to $21.89 after the company reported a strategic partnership with JD Health to create innovative solutions for full-cycle cancer management.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares rose 12.2% to $2.5801. Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $9 price target.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) jumped 11.6% to $17.13. Vera Therapeutics, last week, priced its 4.35 million share IPO at $11 per share, well below its targeted range of $14 to $16, raising $47.58 million in gross proceeds.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 9.5% to $5.98 after jumping 44% on Wednesday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)shares rose 9.5% to $5.36 after the company revealed initial data from its Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial evaluating afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel, formerly ADP-A2M4).
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares rose 9% to $3.3683 after the company issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 7.8% to $16.82. DarioHealth recently reported a Q1 net loss of $15 million and agreed to acquire PsyInnovations Inc (dba wayForward), a behavioral health digital platform, for $30 million.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 7.1% to $4.67. Super League Gaming recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.21 per share.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 6% to $0.6098 after the company announced updated data from its Phase 1/2 study evaluating ADXS-503 in combination with Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC)..
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 5.7% to $1.0350 after a Form4 filing showed insider Peter A Cohen bought 265,000 shares of common stock at $0.98 per share for a total cost of $259,382.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 5% to $2.97 after the company announced final 76-week results from the PRIMROSE 1 Phase 3 clinical study evaluating Yselty (linzagolix) for heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.
Losers
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) shares dipped 30.3% to $15.49 after the company reported initial data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 MasterKey-01 trial evaluating BDTX-189 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares declined 16.7% to $21.00. Merus reported publication of abstract on Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) cancers at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) dropped 15.8% to $1.8699. The company issued an update on Aadi Bioscience presentation at the ASCO 2021 virtual meeting.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) tumbled 13% to $14.77 after the company revealed that the FDA needs additional time to review narsoplimab marketing application for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 12.6% to $10.01 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $18 to $1.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) dropped 12.3% to $52.85 despite the company better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 outlook.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 11.7% to $14.53 following Q4 results.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 11.4% to $16.86. HOOKIPA will present Phase 1 safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor activity data on Hb-201 And Hb-202 for the treatment of advanced Hpv16+ cancers at the ASCO.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dipped 10.7% to $11.83.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 9.6% to $2.645. The company, last week, reported quarterly results.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) dropped 9% to $119.22. Ralph Lauren swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 7.7% to $37.42.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) shares fell 6.6% to $12.55. FutureFuel, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 6.5% to $6.97 after the company received notice of non-compliance with Nasdaq related to delayed filing of Form 20-F for FY20 period.
