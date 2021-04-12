42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares jumped 44.8% to $8.05 after the company's 13D filing showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company on Friday.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) surged 23% to $11.96.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 20.3% to $12.08 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $18 per share.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) surged 19.4% to $25.30 after the company announced the acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 18% to $3.1599.
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) surged 17.4% to $25.35. Celcuity shares climbed 51% on Friday after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib. Separately, Celcuity reported positive preliminary data for the 103 patients enrolled in the expansion portion of an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating gedatolisib, plus Ibrance and endocrine therapy, in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) rose 16.4% to $53.07. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to buy Nuance Communications, Bloomberg reported.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) gained 16.2% to $18.65. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) surged 14% to $4.92 after jumping over 10% on Friday. The company recently announced it will provide a business update on its AM-301 program for protection against airborne viruses and allergens on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 13.1% to $1.38 after the company announced it would acquire Jishengtai to expand its fully digitized securities brokerage and wealth management platform. PINTEC is expected to report full year 2020 financial results on April 14, 2021.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 12% to $3.50.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 11.3% to $28.81 after PLBY Group, last week, announced that it entered into an aircraft purchase agreement with an unaffiliated, third-party seller.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) rose 11.1% to $36.61. DiaSorin S.p.A. announced plans to acquire Luminex for a price of $37.00 per share in an all-cash deal.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8.7% to $53.24 following an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) gained 8.7% to $2.62 as the company reported initiation of pivotal Phase III trial of nomacopan in bullous pemphigoid.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) rose 8.3% to $241.74 as investors cheered the record $2.8 billion fine slapped on China's biggest e-commerce company as a result of an anti-monopoly investigation and hoped it could be the end of the regulatory troubles for ace entrepreneur Jack Ma’s company.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) gained 8% to $65.96 after the company raised 2021 and 2022 sales expectations.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) gained 7.3% to $1.33 after dropping 10% on Friday. Color Star Technology recently signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong University of Art & Design to offer online courses and related services.
- Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) gained 5% to $22.45 after the company announced it would merge with BancorpSouth Bank. Cadence shareholders will receive $1.25 and 0.7 BancorpSouth shares per Cadence share owned.
Losers
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc.. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares dipped 37.5% to $82.94 after the company said it will not be able to provide its Zio XT device to Medicare patients if reimbursement rates remain unchanged. Baird maintained iRhythm Technologies with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $170 to $80.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 21.7% to $41.97. Greenwich LifeSciences shares gained 6% on Friday after the company reported robust immune response from its Phase IIb data supporting the GP2 clinical outcome of 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrences over 5 years of follow-up.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) fell 19.4% to $4.20 after climbing 19% on Friday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dipped 18.7% to $15.18 following Q4 results. The company reported Q4 sales of RMB38.2 million, down from RMB463.2 million year-over-year.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) fell 15.6% to $2.31. Novo Integrated Sciences shares tumbled around 24% on Friday after the company reported pricing of $8 million registered direct offering at $3.35 per share.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) dropped 14.8% to $19.53.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) dipped 14.6% to $2.3750.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) dropped 14.2% to $13.98 after reporting Q3 results. The company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) fell 14% to $2.2374.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASXC) fell 13.8% to $2.2486.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) dipped 13% to $7.19.
- VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) dropped 12.8% to $21.14. VectivBio shares gained over 42% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropped 12.8% to $17.21 amid worse-than-expected financial results from cannabis company Aphria.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) fell 12.2% to $30.11.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 11.8% to $139.72. Ascendiant Capital downgraded GameStop from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 11.2% to $18.87 following steep declines in the broader Indian stock market amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 11% to $6.11.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 10.6% to $2.45. Phio Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a FY20 loss of $1.92 per share.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) dropped 10.5% to $3.67
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 10% to $1.44. TD Holdings said it received NASDAQ notice on late filing of its Form 10-K.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 8.3% to $4.19. Genetic Technologies gained around 7% on Friday as the company said it has completed all validation for its COVID-19 risk test.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) fell 7.3% to $4.7206 after the company reported a FY20 loss of $0.87 per share.
