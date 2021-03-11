38 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares rose 195.4% to $7.09 in pre-market trading.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) rose 64% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY20 results.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 42.6% to $66.75 in pre-market trading. Vir Biotechnology and GSK disclosed that VIR-7831 reduced hospitalization and risk of death in early treatment of adults with COVID-19.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 33.1% to $20.33 in pre-market trading AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 89% on Wednesday as the company confirmed the FDA approval of FOTIVDA for relapsed, refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma. The company also named Mike Ferraresso as Chief Commercial Officer.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 31% to $6.30 in pre-market trading. GeoVax, last week, announced filing of two additional COVID-related patent applications.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) rose 29.6% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) rose 21.2% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) rose 20.5% to $19.94 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) rose 18.7% to $82.50 in pre-market trading. Roblox surged over 54% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $45 per share.
- Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) rose 13.7% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 13.2% to $8.92 in pre-market trading. WiMi Hologram last week announced a cooperation agreement with China Education Television in holographic education to service nearly 100 million teachers and students in rural areas..
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) rose 12.8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 12.5% to $1.98 in pre-market trading.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) rose 12.2% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 11.6% to $3.37 in pre-market trading.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares rose 11% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) rose 10.4% to $49.00 in pre-market trading.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 10.2% to $10.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 10.1% to $1.96 after dipping around 22% on Wednesday.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 10.1% to $15.20 in pre-market trading. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) rose 9.9% to $7.30 in pre-market trading. Ekso Bionics recently reported a partnership with US Physiatry to educate physicians on clinical benefits of EksoNR Exoskeleton.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 4% to $33.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 16.6% to $7.29 in pre-market trading. MediciNova shares gained around 54% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure against lung damage induced by chlorine gas.
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) fell 15.4% to $6.15 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. The company posted a Q4 loss of $0.30 per share.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 14.1% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Cemtrex shares jumped 53% on Wednesday with abnormally high session volume.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 13% to $3.63 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Wednesday. Exela Technologies recently won a 10-year, $90-million contract delivering data transformation solutions for a major US insurer.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 11.4% to $5.86 in pre-market trading after gaining 45% on Wednesday.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 11% to $4.04 in pre-market trading. Enveric Biosciences shares jumped 55% on Wednesday in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech.
- Savara Inc.(NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 10.6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering. The company in an 8-K reported it entered a Master Services Agreement with Parexel to provide contract services related to clinical trials conducted by the company.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 8.8% to $27.61 in pre-market trading after surging around 69% on Wednesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 8.2% to $243.20 in pre-market trading. GameStop shares gained 7% on Wednesday amid strength in 'Reddit stocks' for the session. The stock gained earlier in the week after the company announced a strategic planning and capital allocation committee led by investor Ryan Cohen.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) fell 7.9% to $5.93 in pre-market trading after dropping around 32% on Wednesday. The company’s stock jumped 202% on Tuesday after the company said it has amended its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares fell 6.7% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA extended the review period for the New Drug Application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 6.7% to $13.75 in pre-market trading. Cloudera reported upbeat quarterly results, but issued weak FY22 guidance.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 4.6% to $68.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) fell 4% to $31.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 19 million share common stock offering.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) fell 3.7% to $24.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance. The company also announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire DFLabs.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 3.4% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas