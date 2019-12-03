40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares jumped 105.9% to $58.90 after the company agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 57.9% to $7.91 after the company reported the launch of Dario-powered digital diabetes program on Walmart.com.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 31.8% to $4.48 after the company announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration with Elekta AB and Medtronic. The company also announced a $75 million common stock offering.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 25% to $4.5563.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) surged 17.7% to $10.66.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 15.1% to $63.03 after analysts from Goldman Sachs and Cowen & Co initiated coverage on the company's stock with bullish ratings.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares gained 13.9% to $13.40 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 13.4% to $44.94 after the company disclosed that AXS-12 achieved primary endpoint in concert Phase 2 trial in narcolepsy.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) jumped 11.4% to $45.32.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 9.5% to $55.89. In Monday’s regular session, the company announced the sale of future royalties on KSI-301 to Baker Bros. Advisors for $225 million. Shares spiked roughly 70% during regular trading. In Tuesday’s after-hours session, the company announced a $250 million common stock offering.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 9% to $3.225 amid US-China trade uncertainty after Trump implied a deal many not be reached until 2020. Continuing trade war concerns have led investors into 'safe-haven' assets such as gold and silver.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 8.2% to $8.74.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 8% to $68.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals said it intends to offer 4 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) climbed 8.1% to $11.56 in sympathy with Audentes Therapeutics after the company announced it will be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 7% to $3.65.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) gained 6% to $4.07 after the company reported the FDA approval and launch of generic carafate.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 3.6% to $2.99 after Cleveland-Cliffs announced plans to acquire the company for $3.36 per share.
Losers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares dipped 46.7% to $2.77 after the company priced a 5.2 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 30.3% to $0.9414 after announcing the suspension of common and preferred stock dividends. The company says it sees a decline in net operating income as a result of ‘heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019.’
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) dropped 27.6% to $18.73 after the company reported mixed results from its Phase 2 trial of Oral Korsuva in chronic kidney disease patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) dipped 26.8% to $5.48 after the company announced positive top-line results from Part 1 of the adaptive Phase 3 study dubbed RENEW, which evaluated ADX-102 (topical ocular reproxalap) for dry eye syndrome. ADX-102 was found statistically superior to vehicle in Ocular Discomfort &4-Symptom Questionnaire ocular endpoints for dryness, discomfort, burning, grittiness and stinging. For the co-primary endpoint of fluorescein nasal region ocular staining, it did not reach statistical significance.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) dropped 26.6% to $6.50 after the company reported preliminary Phase 2 results with hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 in the treatment of transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 15.2% to $3.41.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dipped 13.8% to $2.9652.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) fell 13.6% to $7.26 after the company announced it will acquire AK Steel for approximately $3 billion.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 11.5% to $8.01. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Duluth Holdings with a Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $9.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares declined 11.1% to $1.92.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 10.4% to $3.4039 after the company announced a 40 million share common stock offering.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares tumbled 10% to $3.0527.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) dropped 9.1% to $17.35 after the company announced the launch of secondary public offering of ordinary shares.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares dipped 9.1% to $14.93.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 8.8% to $3.53.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) dipped 8.7% to $5.60.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) fell 8.7% to $20.54.
- TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) fell 8.1% to $41.11 after the company reported a 3 million share offering by selling shareholders.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 8% to $3.575.
- Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares dropped 7.8% to $7.79.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 6.4% to $139.40 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) dipped 6% to $26.01 with the overall market on global macro concerns after Trump implied a US-China trade deal may not occur until 2020.
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped 5.1% to $7.13 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $8.
