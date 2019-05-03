35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 15.7 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares rose 15 percent to $180.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) shares rose 12.8 percent to $544.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 11.8 percent to $73.49 in pre-market trading following 163.00 percent gain on first day of trading.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 10.6 percent to $3.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.53 percent on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.3 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading after falling 5.73 percent on Thursday.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares rose 8 percent to $2.44 in pre-market trading.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) rose 7 percent to $67.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) rose 6.4 percent to $54.80 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 6.2 percent to $15.28 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) rose 6.1 percent to $61.52 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 4.5 percent to $5.84 in pre-market trading after declining 13.20 percent on Thursday.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) rose 4.1 percent to $110.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 3.6 percent to $3.72 in pre-market trading after rising 4.06 percent on Thursday.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 3.4 percent to $18.82 in pre-market trading after surging 31.88 percent on first day of trading.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) rose 3.4 percent to $35.70 in pre-market trading.
- United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) shares rose 3.2 percent to $50.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 3.1 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading after falling 13.24 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 15.6 percent to $10.68 in pre-market trading after rising 23.41 percent on Thursday.
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) fell 14.6 percent to $41.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered FY19 sales outlook.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 13.8 percent to $268.16 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 9.3 percent to $8.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.93 percent on Thursday.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) fell 6.7 percent to $62.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and issued weak FY19 guidance.
- El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) fell 6.6 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 6.4 percent to $2.34 in pre-market trading after rising 14.68 percent on Thursday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 5.6 percent to $5.57 in pre-market trading after surging 91.56 percent on Thursday.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) fell 5 percent to $71.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 4.8 percent to $56.96 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 4.8 percent to $47.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak guidance.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) fell 4.2 percent to $87.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 4 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) fell 3.7 percent to $40.85 in pre-market trading. Spirit Realty Capital priced its upsized public offering of 10 million shares of common stock at $41 per share.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 3.5 percent to $123.75 in pre-market trading. Expedia reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 2.6 percent to $88.40 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) fell 2.8 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
