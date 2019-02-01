45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares jumped 198.8 percent to $7.41.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares climbed 52.6 percent to $1.8773 after company announced positive results of the company's Probuphine relaunch.
- Continental Materials Corporation (NYSE: CUO) gained 27.8 percent to $19.06 after the company reported the sale of substantially all the assets of Transit Mix Concrete for around $27 million.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares climbed 19.5 percent to $43.79 after the company reported that Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is in collaboration with “Neon Genesis Evangelion.” Gravity expects a tentative unaudited consolidated revenue of KRW 111 billion for the fourth quarter.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) jumped 17.1 percent to $13.89 after the company beat Q1 earnings estimates and issued strong FY19 EPS guidance.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 14 percent to $2.7699 after reporting an agreement with a major European distributor.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) climbed 11.6 percent to $113.69 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) rose 11.4 percent to $25.68 following Q4 earnings.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 10.7 percent to $9.67 after the company announced the first shipment of cannabis strains to Denmark's Schroll Medical as part of the previously announced partnership between the two companies.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) jumped 10.5 percent to $4.42.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) rose 10.4 percent to $141.79 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance but FY19 guidance was strong.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 10.3 percent to $7.73.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) climbed 10.2 percent to $23.16 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance. Symantec also reported that CFO Nicholas Noviello will step down and the company has commenced search to identify a replacement.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 9.2 percent to $5.97.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) surged 9 percent to $39.72 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) rose 8.8 percent to $25.08 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates, offsetting weak Q1 EPS guidance.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 8.5 percent to $15.90.
- Line Corp (NYSE: LN) gained 8.4 percent to $39.13 after the company announced plans to develop Dr. Mario World game with Nintendo.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 8 percent to $14.98 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares climbed 7.8 percent to $5.93.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) gained 7 percent to $99.32 after the company beat Q1 EPS and sales estimates.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) climbed 6.8 percent to $85.22 after the company raised Q4 EPS guidance from $1.33-$1.43 to $1.62-$1.67 versus the $1.39 estimate.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) gained 5.6 percent to $115.68 after the company reported Q4 sales of $2.071 billion versus the $2.06 billion estimate.
- Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) rose 4.7 percent to $37.33 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 21.4 percent to $0.7550 after the company announced a $12 million stock and warrant offering at $0.75 for both units.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares dropped 17.9 percent to $11.50 after the company reported the resignation of its CEO Scott Drees. The company named Fred Parks as new CEO.
- MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNGA) fell 17.3 percent to $3.4350. MagneGas has been rebranded as Taronis Technologies.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) shares dipped 17 percent to $9.27 after the company announced it would buy a $200 million stake in mining company Anglo American.
- Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) declined 16.9 percent to $42.94 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Celestica Inc (NYSE: CLS) fell 16.9 percent to $8.25 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) dropped 14.2 percent to $3.88.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) fell 13 percent to $0.3499. Milestone Scientific priced its 1.42 million unit offering at $0.35 per share.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) tumbled 11.5 percent to $35.46.
- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) dipped 11.3 percent to $39.30 after reporting Q1 results.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) shares dropped 10.9 percent to $7.79 following Q1 results.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 10.4 percent to $1.9500. Leap Therapeutics priced its 6.57 million common share offering at $1.75 per share.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) shares dipped 10.2 percent to $1.85.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) shares dropped 8.9 percent to $45.68 following Q3 earnings.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) declined 8.5 percent to $2.16.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) fell 8.5 percent to $6.13 following Q4 results.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) dropped 8.4 percent to $38.74 after Reuters reported the company could be abandoning attempts to sell itself.
- Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) fell 7.4 percent to $53.01.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 7.3 percent to $10.37 after the company said Q4 revenue will be worse than analysts expected.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) fell 4.4 percent to $21.54 after the company issued weak Q2 sales guidance, offsetting a Q1 earnings beat.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 4.1 percent to $1,648.91. Amazon.com reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first quarter sales guidance.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.