42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSE: KLDX) shares surged 52.78 percent to close at $2.20 on Monday. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) announced plans to acquire Klondex Mines for $462 million.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares climbed 28.78 percent to close a $4.34. Geron reported Q4 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $191,000.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) rose 27.55 percent to close at $26.34
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) gained 26.98 percent to close at $27.30 as the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of HTX-011 met all primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) climbed 22.52 percent to close at $19.48.
- Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM) shares rose 19.56 percent to close at $6.54 as the company reported a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) surged 14.92 percent to close at $16.48.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) gained 14.63 percent to close at $4.700. MediWound reported Q4 loss of $0.09 per share on sales of $530,000.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) rose 12.38 percent to close at $11.80 on Monday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares climbed 12.1 percent to close at $5.56.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) gained 12 percent to close at $9.33. SecureWorks is expected to release quarterly earnings on March 28.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 11.89 percent to close at $8.75.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) surged 11.71 percent to close at $8.49 on Monday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 9.02 percent to close at $45.69. Arcadia Biosciences reported the official launch of its GoodWheat™ consumer brand.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares rose 8.82 percent to close at $9.75 on Monday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 8.11 percent to close at $13.19. Cheetah Mobile reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share on revenue of $213.30 million.
- Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORBK) climbed 6.83 percent to close at $63.99. KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced plans to buy Orbotech in a $3.4 billion deal.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 4.85 percent to close at $12.33. Activist investor Sherborne acquired 5.16 percent voting rights in Barclays.
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) rose 4.64 percent to close at $42.61 as the company agreed to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial.
Losers
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares fell 46.55 percent to close at $14.01 on Monday after the company reported that Chris Hsu is stepping down as CEO of the company. The company also lowered its 2018 revenue forecast.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) slipped 24.05 percent to close at $6.00. Cidara Therapeutics disclosed 'positive' topline results from Phase 2 STRIVE trial of lead antifungal rezafungin.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) declined 17.26 percent to close at $1.87. Sphere 3D disclosed that its HVE technology has been selected by Coppell Independent School District.
- ZSCALER, INC. (NASDAQ: ZS) slipped 15.45 percent to close at $27.90 on Monday after rising 106.25 percent on Friday.
- CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR) fell 15.17 percent to close at $1.79 following Q4 results.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) dropped 14.47 percent to close at $4.61.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) slipped 13.51 percent to close at $3.33. Hecla Mining announced plans to acquire Klondex Mines for $462 million.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell 12.1 percent to close at $109.00. For the first time ever, Apple Inc. may be looking to design and produce displays for its devices at a secret manufacturing facility in California, Bloomberg reports.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) declined 11.88 percent to close at $4.45.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares dropped 11.84 percent to close at $2.16 after climbing 118.75 percent on Friday.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) slipped 11.23 percent to close at $29.65. Carbonite reported the closing of its acquisition of Mozy from Dell Technologies Inc.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) dropped 11.19 percent to close at $11.90. Orgenesis disclosed that its subsidiary, MaSTherCell, was appointed as process development and manufacturing partner for Zelluna Immunotherapy’s TCR adoptive cell therapy platform.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares dropped 11.04 percent to close at $ 6.85 on Monday.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) fell 10.87 percent to close at $3.69.
- Alio Gold Inc. (NYSE: ALO) fell 10.74 percent to close at $2.160. Alio Gold and Rye Patch Gold agreed to merge.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 10.24 percent to close at $1.84. Heat Biologics and its subsidiary, Pelican Therapeutics appointed Anthony Tolcher, M.D., FRCPC, FACP to each of their respective scientific advisory boards.
- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) fell 9.8 percent to close at $31.10 after the company reported the launch of proposed follow-on offering.
- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) declined 9.71 percent to close at $4.65.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares dropped 8.12 percent to close at $11.43.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) declined 7.42 percent to close at $4.12 as the company disclosed that it has commenced a rights offering.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) fell 6.96 percent to close at $23.40 on Monday.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) slipped 5.56 percent to close at $277.39. Deutsche Bank downgraded Arista from Hold to Sell.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.