44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares surged 62.36 percent to close at $1.05 on Tuesday following news that the company has completed operation of cellulosic ethanol integrated demonstration unit.
- ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares jumped 40.04 percent to close at $11.00 on Tuesday.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) gained 31.11 percent to close at $48.21 on Tuesday after reporting Q4 results.
- CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ: CHUBK) climbed 28.33 percent to close at $22.42 as the company agreed to be acquired by GTCR and Sycamore Partners for $22.75 per share in cash.
- Clearside BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares gained 25.36 percent to close at $12.95. Clearside Biomedical reported offering of $75 million in common stock and announced the enrollment of its first patient in its TOPAZ study.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares surged 24.56 percent to close at $9.28
- CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ: CHUBA) rose 23.15 percent to close at $22.50 as the company agreed to be acquired by GTCR and Sycamore Partners for $22.75 per share in cash.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) gained 19.45 percent to close at $3.40.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) rose 19.15 percent to close at $5.60.
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) shares gained 18.56 percent to close at $9.90 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares rose 17.76 percent to close at $9.35.
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) shares gained 16.5 percent to close at $2.33 after the company reported the FDA clearance of Valeo C+CsC with Lumen Interbody Fusion Device.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) jumped 13.85 percent to close at $6.00.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) gained 13.73 percent to close at $2.90 on Tuesday.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) shares climbed 13.26 percent to close at $40.15.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) gained 12.07 percent to close at $3.25 following Q4 results.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares jumped 11.83 percent to close at $2.93 on Tuesday.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) shares rose 10.54 percent to close at $93.90 following strong Q2 results.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) climbed 10.06 percent to close at $25.71 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares climbed 9.9 percent to close at $4.44.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares gained 9.01 percent to close at $3.51.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 8.95 percent to close at $5.48. Caladrius Biosciences acquired a license to a late stage CD34+ cell therapy program for the treatment of refractory angina from Shire.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 8.67 percent to close at $1.63. H.C. Wainwright upgraded DURECT from Neutral to Buy.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) gained 7.51 percent to close at $18.61 after reporting Q4 results.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) gained 6.02 percent to close at $18.50 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Baytex Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE: BTE) gained 4.74 percent to close at $2.87 after reporting 2017 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares dipped 20.34 percent to close at $2.31.
- GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) tumbled 17.84 percent to close at $18.75 on Tuesday after reporting the design of phase 3 trial of GMI-1271 in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics reported a Q4 loss of $0.27 per share.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares fell 17.28 percent to close at $2.25 on Tuesday after rising 31.40 percent on Monday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 16.18 percent to close at $14.50 on Tuesday after rising 82.49 percent on Monday.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares fell 13.87 percent to close at $11.80 following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company also announced a $5 million share buyback plan.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares slipped 13.71 percent to close at $4.53. Marinus Pharma reported a FY 2017 loss of $0.80 per share.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares fell 12.56 percent to close at $9.40 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) dropped 12.3 percent to close at $118.76 following quarterly results.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) fell 12.1 percent to close at $24.27.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dropped 10.55 percent to close at $3.39.
- Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) declined 10.09 percent to close at $18.50 following Q4 earnings miss and soft FY18 sales guidance.
- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) dropped 9.81 percent to close at $23.35.
- Ares Management LP (NYSE: ARES) fell 9.5 percent to close at $22.85 following news of 5 million share offering by the company and 10 million share offering by strategic investor.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) dropped 9.25 percent to close at $20.99 on Tuesday.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) fell 8.82 percent to close at $75.91.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares fell 6 percent to close at $2.275 after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 5.16 percent to close at $13.06. Fate Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $0.29 per share.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 4.46 percent to close at $71.79 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.