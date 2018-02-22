45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) shares surged 24.3 percent to $10.42 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 21 percent to $27.33 following upbeat Q4 results.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares climbed 19.4 percent to $4.30.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares surged 18.7 percent to $26.35. Sangamo Therapeutics posted strong Q4 results. Gilead's Kite and Sangamo Therapeutics disclosed a collaboration to develop generation engineered cell therapies for cancer treatment.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) gained 17.3 percent to $3.085 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) rose 16.2 percent to $19.450. Harsco reported Q4 earnings from continuing operations of $(0.42), on sales of $455 million.
- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) shares surged 14.9 percent to $61.62 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) gained 14.7 percent to $7.2036.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares climbed 14.1 percent to $20.28.
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) shares rose 13.5 percent to $36.05 following Q4 results.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) gained 13.1 percent to $209.12 following strong Q4 results.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) gained 12.9 percent to $33.34 after the company disclosed Q4 results.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares jumped 12.8 percent to $43.96 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The rental car company issued strong FY18 sales guidance.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares rose 12.6 percent to $49.10 following Q4 results.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares gained 12.2 percent to $135.04 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) climbed 11.4 percent to $22.3299. Mammoth Energy reported a Q4 loss of $65.9 million, on sales of $369 million.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) gained 10.5 percent to $61.05 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT) shares rose 9.4 percent to $65.955 folowing upbeat Q4 results.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) gained 8.7 percent to $35.205 on upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) gained 8.34 percent to $68.20 after the company raised its Q1 revenue forecast.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares gained 8 percent to $29.13 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued a strong forecast.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) gained 7.7 percent to $2.24 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 7.6 percent to $59.09 after the company disclosed that the CHMP has communicated a positive trend vote for rucaparib MAA under review.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) rose 6.58 percent to $19.10 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong outlook.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) gained 5.67 percent to $4.755.
- Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) rose 4.6 percent to $34.32 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares gained 4.1 percent to $30.28 after the company reported Q4 results.
Losers
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: MIC) shares tumbled 38.3 percent to $39.32 following Q4 report. The company declared a $1.44 per share dividend but gave '18 dividend guidance suggesting its quarterly dividend would be cut to $1 per share.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) declined 25.7 percent to $1.87. Advaxis priced its 10 million share offering at $2 per share.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares fell 24 percent to $ 16.82. SpartanNash reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share on sales of $1.92 billion.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 23.6 percent to $26.39 after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $79.9 million, missing estimates by $6 million. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) dipped 20 percent to $76.62 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares fell 19.9 percent to $7.125. Brookdale Senior Living reported Q4 earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.166 billion. The company disclosed that its President and CEO T. Andrew Smith will step down. Brookdale also rejected a conditional indication of interest to acquire the company for $9.00 per share.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares slipped 16 percent to $42.91 following its second earnings report as a public company. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 6 cents. Sales came in at $188 million. The company sees a first quarter net loss of $21 million-$15 million.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares dropped 15.37 percent to $63.395 following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- RPX Corporation (NASDAQ: RPXC) shares fell 15.35 percent to $11.005 after the company reported Q4 results.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) tumbled 14.41 percent to $7.275 following Q4 results.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) shares fell 14.24 percent to $ 5.90 as the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) shares fell 13 percent to $18.52. SM Energy reported a Q4 loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $340 million.
- VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VDSI) shares slipped 10.51 percent to $12.35 following Q4 results.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) declined 10.4 percent to $17.89. Ultra Clean reported Q4 earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $248.9 million.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) dropped 9.7 percent to $4.40 after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Its total subscription revenue climbed 63.2 percent to $97.7 million.
- Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) dropped 9.3 percent to $4.02 after declining 3.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares declined 8.4 percent to $30.75.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares fell 5.5 percent to $120.96. Sanderson Farms reported Q1 earnings of $2.24 per share on revenue of $771.9 million.
