42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares climbed 87.72 percent to close at $16.97 on Wednesday after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares climbed 29.33 percent to close at $30.25 following upbeat quarterly results.
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares gained 25.74 percent to close at $26.23 after the company disclosed that the U.S. FDA has agreed that the available efficacy and safety data for Viaskin Peanut supports the submission of a BLA for the treatment of peanut allergy in children four to 11 years of age.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 24.51 percent to close at $4.47.
- BIOFRONTERA AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) gained 23.28 percent to close at $12.18. Biofrontera priced its 1,215,000 ADS public offering at $9.88 per ADS.
- Regional Management Corp (NYSE: RM) climbed 23.22 percent to close at $34.01 following strong quarterly results.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 22.68 percent to close at $4.49 on Wednesday after dropping 23.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) shares jumped 22.24 percent to close at $26.525. Carbonite reported a deal to acquire Mozy from Dell for $145.8 million in cash. The company also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ: IPCC) gained 19.78 percent to close at $115.05 after Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) announced plans to buy the company for $129 per share. Infinity Property and Casualty reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $382.6 million.
- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) jumped 17.99 percent to close at $14.89. Granite Construction announced plans to acquire Layne Christensen for $17 per share in stock.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QUOT) rose 17.35 percent to close at $12.85 following Q4 results.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) climbed 16.52 percent to close at $3.95.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares gained 16.19 percent to close at $30.72 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) jumped 16.14 percent to close at $12.95 as the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY18 forecast.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) surged 16.01 percent to close at $5.58. InspireMD reported a Q4 loss of $7.38 per share on sales of $833,000.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) gained 15.69 percent to close at $2.95.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares jumped 15.35 percent to close at $289.91 after announcing Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol will assume CEO duties at Chipotle.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) gained 15.15 percent to close at $10.26.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 14.51 percent to close at $5.13.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) rose 11.11 percent to close at $5.00. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Restoration Robotics with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) rose 10.22 percent to close at $24.49 following upbeat quarterly results.
- CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) rose 9.94 percent to close at $26.65. Wells Fargo upgraded CAI International from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) gained 9.38 percent to close at $71.70 after the company reported Q4 results and announced expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud in SMB Space.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) rose 8.93 percent to close at $159.15 after the developer of organic light emitting diode technologies extended an agreement with Samsung. As part of the agreement, Universal Display will continue to supply its UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials and technologies to Samsung through the end of 2022.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.88 percent to close at $3.42. Ballard announced planned deployment of 500 fuel cell commercial trucks in Shanghai.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) rose 6.19 percent to close at $39.45. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on II-VI with an Overweight rating.
Losers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares tumbled 60.41 percent to close at $2.15 on Wednesday following negative trial results for Eravacycline. BMO Capital downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceutical from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares dipped 42.39 percent to close at $5.45 after the company disclosed that its top line data from the ARRIVE study did not meet its primary endpoint. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Hold.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 41.42 percent to close at $1.57. Avinger priced its Series B convertible preferred stock for $18 million in gross proceeds.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares dropped 17.58 percent to close at $11.25.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) shares fell 15.56 percent to close at $4.18.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares dropped 14.46 percent to close at $7.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported pricing of $125.0 million 4.50 percent exchangeable senior notes due 2023.
- Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) shares slipped 13.23 percent to close at $46.25 as the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered its FY18 outlook.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) slipped 12.92 percent to close at $8.09. JP Morgan downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Underweight.
- Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) dipped 12.4 percent to close at $4.38.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dropped 11.05 percent to close at $4.83.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares declined 10.69 percent to close at $1.91 on Wednesday.
- Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) shares dropped 10.28 percent to close at $8.55 following Q4 results.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 9.42 percent to close at $4.71 following weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares declined 7.94 percent to close at $8.70 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) shares dropped 5.01 percent to close at $25.61 following Q4 results.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) slipped 3.46 percent to close at $38.73. Goldman Sachs downgraded Avis Budget from Neutral to Sell.
