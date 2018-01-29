35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares jumped 39.7 percent to $10.25 after the company reported a settlement with Apple.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) gained 32.5 percent to $6.61.
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) shares surged 30.1 percent to $34.51 after the company agreed to be acquired by WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) for $35 per share in cash.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) shares gained 23.9 percent to $118.48. Dr. Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain announced plans to combine themselves into one new company called Keurig Dr. Pepper. As part of a deal, Dr. Pepper Snapple investors will receive $103.75 per share in a special one-time cash dividend and own 13 percent of the combined entity.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) shares rose 23.1 percent to $38.39. Seaport Global upgraded Matson from Neutral to Buy.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) surged 17.3 percent to $3.53. Ballard Power is expected to report Q4 and full-year 2017 operating results on March 1, 2018. The company projects to report record annual revenue of around $120 million.
- Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) shares gained 13.9 percent to $54.28. Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) announced plans to acquire Ablynx for €3.9 billion.
- Sonic Foundry Inc (NASDAQ: SOFO) climbed 12.3 percent to $2.65.
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 10.4 percent to $21.22. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares rose 10.2 percent to $3.08 after dipping 26.58 percent on Friday.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) gained 9.7 percent to $6.20.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 9.1 percent to $2.21.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares gained 8.9 percent to $39.17 after climbing 5.05 percent on Friday.
- Fibria Celulose SA (ADR) (NYSE: FBR) surged 8 percent to $17.91 after gaining 1.53 percent on Friday.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) surged 6.8 percent to $3.60 after gaining 0.60 percent on Friday.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares gained 6.5 percent to $80.30 after slipping 0.42 percent on Friday.
- Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) rose 5.7 percent to $40.94. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Radius Health with an Overweight rating.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) climbed 5.4 percent to $31.94. JP Morgan upgraded Momo from Neutral to Overweight.
- The9 Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 5.3 percent to $0.990 after regaining of compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Requirements.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 3.1 percent to $23.32 after the company signed a 1.75 GW solar module supply agreement in the US.
Losers
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares dipped 20.5 percent to $1.78 after the pharmaceutical company that focuses on severe respiratory diseases announced a disappointing update. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration won't approve its Linhaliq NDA in its present form due to multiple areas of concerns, including clinical data, product quality, and human factors.
- Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) tumbled 15.1 percent to $39.35. Sohu.com reported a Q4 loss of $294.1 million on revenue of $509.6 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) dropped 13.2 percent to $ 4.69.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares fell 13 percent to $2.35.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares declined 12.5 percent to $2.62 after dropping 12.32 percent on Friday.
- Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares fell 9.8 percent to $3.24. Fusion announced a $30 million offering.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) tumbled 9.5 percent to $ 8.44. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Carbo Ceramics from Outperform to In-Line.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) dropped 8.9 percent to $5.51. ITUS presented data from its early cancer detection technology at the ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-oncology Symposium in San Francisco, CA.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares fell 8.5 percent to $8.69.
- Changyou.Com Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares dropped 8 percent to $30.45. Changyou.com reported Q4 earnings of $34.2 million on revenue of $144.5 million.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares declined 7.7 percent to $2.53.
- Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell 7.3 percent to $11.42. Sogou reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $277.8 million.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares dropped 5.5 percent to $9.31 after rising 1.54 percent on Friday.
- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) declined 4 percent to $26.36. Stephens & Co. downgraded Hilltop Holdings from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) slipped 4.4 percent to $69.07 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
