40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI) jumped 57.5 percent to $1.00 after announcing establishment of Blockchain-based infrastructure application division
- Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) shares jumped 23.2 percent to $44.95 after the company agreed to be acquired by Silver Lake for $45.25 per share in cash.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares rose 21.3 percent to $18.47. Natural Health Trends expects Q4 sales of $46.1 million and FY17 sales of $197.6 million.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 16.7 percent to $5.04.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares climbed 17 percent to $2.90.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CGG) gained 15.6 percent to $6.45 after issuing full year 2017 trading update.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares gained 14.7 percent to $ 4.64 after surging 11.26 percent on Friday.
- Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) rose 14.6 percent to $59.16. Spectrum Brands agreed to sell global battery and lighting business to Energizer Holdings for $2 billion in cash.
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) surged 13.6 percent to $3.64 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., has earned international workplace health and safety certification.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) climbed 12.6 percent to $4.82 after the company issued a strategy update. The company announced plans to focus on immuno-oncology programs.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 11.5 percent to $6.53. The operator of online marketplaces that facilities transactions between brands and influential content creators announced a new initiative called IZEA Crypto. The company explained its new business is intended to make "cryptocurrency mining and blockchain easily accessible for the average computer user, and to explore new lines of business that can leverage IZEA's existing technology infrastructure and marketplace resources."
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) jumped 11.5 percent to $14.50.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares rose 11.2 percent to $5.40.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) climbed 10 percent to $15.95. Bernstein upgraded Vipshop from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares gained 9.4 percent to $4.05.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 8 percent to $2.3107.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) shares climbed 7.4 percent to $14.60.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) gained 6.2 percent to $32.13 after dropping 6.92 percent on Friday.
- Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) surged 5.8 percent to $9.88. Needham initiated coverage on Secureworks with a Hold rating.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) rose 5 percent to $90.11. JP Morgan upgraded Molina Healthcare from Neutral to Overweight.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) gained 4.8 percent to $14.55. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LexinFintech with a Buy rating and $21.00 price target.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) rose 4.3 percent to $14.23 after announcement of Jarvis Cybersecurity System for driverless cars.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares gained 4.3 percent to $2.20. Document Security Systems reported the launch of its 2018 webinar series with, “Big Data & Blockchain: The Future of Brand Protection or Hype?”
Losers
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares tumbled 45.5 percent to $8.72. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals disclosed that its Phase 2 LIBERTY study in pulmonary arterial hypertension did not meet primary endpoint.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares fell 13.2 percent to $4.30 following Q2 results. Biomerica reported Q2 sales of $1.614 million and loss of $0.03 per share.
- Digital Power Corp (NYSE: DPW) declined 13 percent to $2.35 after the company disclosed that it has raised $5.8 million in Series A1 financing.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares fell 12.3 percent to $3.86.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) dropped 12.2 percent to $2.37 after declining 6.57 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 11.6 percent to $19.33 as CEO after gaining 4.94 percent on Friday.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) slipped 11.2 percent to $19.05 after the company issued an update on the WesternGeco litigation.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares dipped 11.1 percent to $2.88 after declining 3.28 percent on Friday.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) fell 10.1 percent to $12.73.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares declined 9.7 percent to $2.80.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped 9.6 percent to $3.77 after gaining 8.59 percent on Friday.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) declined 9.3 percent to $2.05.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares slipped 9.1 percent to $4.36 after dipping 24.76 percent on Friday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares slipped 6.9 percent to $4.21 after rising 3.02 percent on Friday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares dropped 6.1 percent to $8.55 after rising 9.52 percent on Friday.
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) declined 5.5 percent to $49.76. Wedbush downgraded Spark Therapeutics from Neutral to Underperform.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) slipped 4.5 percent to $14.45. Macquarie downgraded Under Armour from Neutral to Underperform.
