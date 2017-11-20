32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares rose 62.7 percent to $8.10 after dippping 40.24 percent on Friday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares surged 19.2 percent to $2.80. Digital Ally disclosed that the Court has rejected Axon's request to maintain the stay of the patent lawsuit and the case will move to trial.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares jumped 18.4 percent to $9.74 after climbing 24.70 percent on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares climbed 16.9 percent to $1.62. Marathon Patent Group reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $163,000.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares surged 15.2 percent to $3.80. UTStarcom Holdings reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $26 million.
- Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ: NTIC) shares climbed 15.1 percent to $20.30. Northern Technologies reported Q4 earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.90 million. The company also initiated a $0.10 per share dividend.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares jumped 13.6 percent to $3.76 after dropping 34.19 percent on Friday.
- TSR Inc (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares rose 13.2 percent to $5.94.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares climbed 13 percent to $2.70 after surging 25.13 percent on Friday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares jumped 13.2 percent to $6.25 after dropping 20.35 percent on Friday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares climbed 12.3 percent to $17.07 after gaining 0.13 percent on Friday.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares rose 11.9 percent to $4.85.
- Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares gained 11.2 percent to $28.89. Tactile Systems will replace Lumos Networks Corp (NASDAQ: LMOS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, November 22.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) jumped 8.9 percent to $8.27. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kindred Healthcare from Sell to Hold.
- Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) surged 7.7 percent to $81.67 after Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) agreed to acquire Cavium for $40 per share in cash and 2.1757 shares of Marvell stock for each Cavium share.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) rose 7.2 percent to $109.60. Susquehanna upgraded National Beverage from Neutral to Positive.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares gained 6.2 percent to $95.64. Dycom reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) gained 6.2 percent to $16.26 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Fast Track designation for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- Ablynx NV (NYSE: ABLX) gained 5.7 percent to $22.34. Baird initiated coverage on Ablynx with an Outperform rating.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 5.3 percent to $1.02. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares dipped 15.5 percent to $1.04. Micronet reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $6.93 million.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 12.3 percent to $8.80 after dropping 21.58 percent on Friday.
- Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: ESDI) shares tumbled 12.2 percent to $5.00 after climbing 25.29 percent on Friday.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares fell 10.3 percent to $2.49.
- Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) shares dipped 9.7 percent to $4.38 after dropping 10.33 percent on Friday.
- Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) shares dropped 8.5 percent to $16.70.
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANTH) shares declined 8.2 percent to $2.03.
- DRDGOLD Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: DRD) shares fell 6 percent to $3.54 after rising 3.29 percent on Friday.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 5.7 percent to $12.55. Barclays downgraded Gulfport Energy from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) shares declined 5.1 percent to $133.16. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from Hold to Sell.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) dropped 4.5 percent to $4.10. JP Morgan downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from Overweight to Neutral.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) fell 4.3 percent to $9.19. Star Bulk Carriers reported a Q3 loss of $7.4 million.
