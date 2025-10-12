Consumer Tech News (Oct 6-10): China Hits Nvidia, Tesla Tests Cybercab, Sunak Joins Microsoft & More

China has reportedly launched a sweeping customs crackdown on Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) AI chips .

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he has taken senior advisory roles with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)-backed Anthropic.

New York City has filed a lawsuit against a host of companies including Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and TikTok parent ByteDance, for allegedly contributing to a mental health crisis among children due to social media addiction.

Thousands of North Korean IT workers have reportedly penetrated the tech sector in the U.S. and other affluent nations, using artificial intelligence to create false work and identities.

Earnings

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) reported first-quarter revenue of $64.22 million, beating analyst estimates of $49.99 million and adjusted loss of three cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 13 cents per share.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) reported that its consolidated net revenue for September 2025 reached 330.98 billion New Taiwanese dollars, up 31.4% year-over-year. The revenue declined just 1.4% from August 2025.

Technology

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) designated Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google with strategic market status (SMS) in general search and advertising services after confirming that the company ticked off the legal criteria.

Alphabet reported stronger engagement across its AI ecosystem in September, driven by a surge in Gemini's user growth following the rollout of its viral image-generation tools.

Google is reportedly scaling back one of its most popular pandemic-era benefits — its “Work From Anywhere” policy.

Google reportedly told employees they must allow a third-party AI healthcare tool to access their data to receive health benefits, but quickly backtracked after sparking employee dissatisfaction.

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica (OTC:ESLOF) has partnered with Meta to manufacture AI-powered eyewear.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) launched the Cisco 8223 on Wednesday, calling it the industry's most powerful fixed Ethernet router, built to meet soaring demand from artificial intelligence workloads.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) announced a big collaboration with OpenAI to accelerate customers’ return on investment by simplifying the development and deployment of AI agents.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Meta are reportedly close to settling their respective antitrust cases with the European Commission.

Automobile

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reportedly began testing the highly awaited Cybercab at the company’s Gigafactory in Texas as well as the Fremont, California facility, amid buzz surrounding the affordable trims in the EV giant’s lineup.

Tesla unveiled that the price of its new Model Y would be set below $40,000, sparking interest among investors and consumers.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has reportedly rolled back the EV incentives it planned to offer beyond President Donald Trump‘s September 30 deadline, following rival General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM), which reportedly scaled back on the incentives after concerns expressed by Sen.

General Motors has revealed it’s most affordable electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which offers a new battery and a $29k price tag.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) modestly raised its outlook, now projecting revenue of ≥7.1 billion euros ($8.3 billion), an increase from the previous guidance of >7.0 billion euros.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTC:SMMYY) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) have signed a joint development agreement to move toward mass production of cathode materials for all-solid-state batteries destined for battery electric vehicles.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Toymaker Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will team up with OpenAI to test the ChatGPT maker's artificial intelligence video model, Sora 2.

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) multi-year partnership with OpenAI could generate over $100 billion in revenue over the next four to six years, as the chipmaker prepares to supply up to six gigawatts of computing capacity using its next-generation Instinct MI450X GPUs starting in late 2026.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has launched an in-house robotics team, marking its entry into the competitive race for AI-powered physical products.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expanding its footprint in Japan’s artificial intelligence chip ecosystem through a new partnership with NTT to develop optical semiconductor devices designed to cut data center power use by up to 50%.

SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBY) (OTC:SFTBF) said on Wednesday it will buy the robotics division of Swiss engineering firm ABB (OTC:ABBNY) in a $5.4 billion deal, as the Japanese firm looks to boost its artificial intelligence portfolio.

