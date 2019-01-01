QQQ
Range
12.1 - 12.44
Vol / Avg.
157.9K/23.1K
Div / Yield
0.47/3.88%
52 Wk
8.52 - 12.9
Mkt Cap
13.3B
Payout Ratio
26.28
Open
12.44
P/E
7
EPS
64.39
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd has three core operating segments, namely mineral resources, smelting and refining, and materials. The mineral resources business is engaged in exploration, development, production and sale of non-ferrous metals, primarily in Japan. The smelting and refining segment which generates the majority of group revenue, smelts and sells copper, nickel zinc, lead gold and others, and manufactures and sells stretched copper products and special steel castings. The materials division manufactures semiconductor materials, battery materials, bonding materials, aerated light-weight concrete, chemical catalysts among others.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK: SMMYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Metal Mining's (SMMYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Metal Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Metal Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK: SMMYY) is $12.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumitomo Metal Mining.

Q

When is Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Metal Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Metal Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Metal Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.