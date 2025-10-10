Tesla Cybercab Spotted At Gigafactory Texas And California After Affordable Model Y, Model 3 Trims Launch

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reportedly began testing the highly awaited Cybercab at the company's Gigafactory in Texas as well as the Fremont, California facility, amid buzz surrounding the affordable trims in the EV giant's lineup.

Cybercab Spotted Testing In Texas and California

The Cybercab was spotted by influencer Joe Tegtmeyer on Thursday as he was flying a drone over the Gigafactory in Texas, Tegtmeyer shared in a post on X with screenshots of the footage.

"Hard to say for sure, but this may indicate the vehicle has completed most of the final engineering & production tests out at Fremont and what remains is now at Giga Texas," he said in the post.

Tegtmeyer had also earlier posted footage of a "mysterious" compact Tesla model under wraps at the Giga factory in Texas, which could've been the Cybercab undergoing testing at the facility.

Interestingly, influencer Sawyer Merritt also shared a video on X on Thursday, which showcased the Cybercab reportedly being tested at the Fremont, California facility.

Ross Gerber's Cybercab Suggestion

The news comes as Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber recently suggested that Tesla could've released a 2-door affordable model in the U.S. by adding a Steering wheel to the Cybercab. "Charge $30k for a gold 2 door tesla," Gerber said.

Tesla's Affordable Model Y Invites Criticism

The news comes as Tesla's affordable Model Y invited criticism from experts, with Future Fund LLC's Gary Black saying that the new model wouldn't translate to higher sales figures for Tesla.

Tesla Bull Dan Ives also expressed disappointment at the company's pricing of the new models, conceding that the affordable variants were priced too close to the already available models.

Elon Musk's Pay Package

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's pay package is in the spotlight again after a recent investigation revealed that the billionaire could still collect a substantial amount of money even if the EV giant didn't hit all of the targets laid out in the new compensation package for Musk.

