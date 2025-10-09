Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) reported that its consolidated net revenue for September 2025 reached 330.98 billion New Taiwanese dollars, up 31.4% year-over-year. The revenue declined just 1.4% from August 2025.

The September results came amid sustained global demand for advanced semiconductor nodes, particularly in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing segments where the contract chipmaker holds a leading position.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock is up over 54% year-to-date, topping the Nasdaq 100 index’s 20% returns.

Despite the month-over-month decline, the company’s cumulative revenue for the first nine months of 2025 climbed 36.4% from the same period in 2024, totaling 2.76 trillion New Taiwanese dollars.

The sharp year-on-year growth reflects the chipmaker’s position in the global chip supply chain as it ramps up production of 3-nanometer and prepares for next-generation 2-nanometer technology at its fabs in Taiwan and Arizona.

The company’s consistent double-digit expansion also reflects increasing demand from major clients such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Taiwan Semiconductor surged past its 52-week high of $196.72 on Monday, as renewed momentum in AI fueled investor confidence.

The rally came after key client Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) unveiled a landmark deal with OpenAI to supply up to 6 gigawatts of Instinct GPUs beginning in late 2026, a move expected to generate “tens of billions of dollars in revenue,” according to AMD CFO Jean Hu.

The announcement reinforced expectations of massive chip demand across the AI supply chain, benefiting Taiwan Semiconductor, which fabricates the most advanced processors for AMD and Nvidia.

Price Action: TSM stock was trading lower by 0.30% to $303.60 premarket at last check Thursday.

