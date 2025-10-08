Toyota And Sumitomo Team Up On Next-Gen EV Batteries

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTC:SMMYY) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) have signed a joint development agreement to move toward mass production of cathode materials for all-solid-state batteries destined for battery electric vehicles.

Announced on Oct. 8, 2025, the collaboration advances work based in Tokyo and Toyota City to industrialize next-generation cells with higher output, longer life, and faster charge times.

All-solid-state batteries use a solid electrolyte in place of liquid solutions, a shift that can enable tighter packaging, improved safety, and faster charging for BEVs.

Toyota is targeting an initial market launch of BEVs using this technology in 2027–2028.

The partners have conducted joint research since 2021 to address cathode degradation across charge–discharge cycles.

Leveraging Sumitomo Metal Mining's proprietary powder synthesis methods, they say they have developed a "highly durable cathode material" suited to solid-state architectures.

Building on more than two decades of cathode supply experience, Sumitomo Metal Mining aims to provide the new material and ramp toward mass production.

Higher power density and improved longevity could extend driving range and cut charging time, key hurdles to broader EV adoption.

The companies frame the effort as a step toward the first practical use of all-solid-state batteries in BEVs, supporting the auto industry's transition and long-term carbon-neutrality goals.

Sumitomo Metal Mining and Toyota plan continued development to improve performance, quality, and safety while driving down production costs.

The roadmap focuses on scaling materials and processes to support BEV applications later this decade as the technology moves from pilot lines toward commercial volumes.

Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 0.84% to $198.22 at last check Wednesday. SMMYY was up 5.74%.

