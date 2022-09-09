ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 11:42 AM | 5 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

 

During Friday's session, 41 companies made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Sotera Health SHC was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Scopus BioPharma SCPS.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 15.06% to reach its 52-week low.
  • American Public Education APEI shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Sotera Health SHC stock hit $15.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Dorman Products DORM shares moved up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $83.09, drifting up 0.66%.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.89 and moving up 2.9%.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI stock set a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Friday, moving down 5.88%.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.08 on Friday morning, moving down 4.71%.
  • Lovesac LOVE shares were up 6.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.55.
  • Celularity CELU stock set a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Friday, moving down 4.04%.
  • eGain EGAN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36. The stock traded down 10.65%.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.81. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Park Aerospace PKE shares made a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Nano Labs NA stock hit a yearly low of $3.57. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
  • American Public Education APEI shares fell to $8.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Delwinds Insurance DWIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Friday morning, moving down 8.01%.
  • Innovate VATE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Friday morning, moving down 0.34%.
  • Computer Task Group CTG stock hit a yearly low of $7.35. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • Strattec Security STRT shares set a new yearly low of $24.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Nogin NOGN shares fell to $1.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.02%.
  • Hempacco HPCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.85. The stock was down 7.48% on the session.
  • Rezolute RZLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock was up 3.28% on the session.
  • LENSAR LNSR stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Friday morning, moving down 6.97%.
  • Lipocine LPCN shares fell to $0.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.54%.
  • Ballantyne Strong BTN stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Friday, moving down 4.08%.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock drifted up 2.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.73. Shares traded down 10.35%.
  • Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.52. Shares traded up 2.45%.
  • OncoSec Medical ONCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 2.13%.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock drifted down 2.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83.
  • PolyPid PYPD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.08 and moving up 1.05%.
  • Austin Gold AUST shares moved up 0.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34, drifting up 0.08%.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.85%.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • MIND Technology MIND shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 15.06% on the session.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares were up 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

