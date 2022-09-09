During Friday's session, 41 companies made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Sotera Health SHC was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 15.06% to reach its 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Friday:

Sotera Health SHC stock hit $15.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.16%.

