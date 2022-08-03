Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 51 companies set new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Newmont NEM was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Alpha Cap Acq ASPC saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 28.22% to hit a new 52-week low.
- Mexico Fund MXF saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.24% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Newmont NEM stock hit a yearly low of $43.90. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
- Baxter Intl BAX shares were down 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $57.77.
- Rogers Communications RCI shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $44.30.
- Match Group MTCH stock hit $59.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 16.84%.
- Markel MKL shares made a new 52-week low of $1,171.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.62% for the day.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock drifted down 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $91.88.
- Nomura Holdings NMR shares were down 7.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.38.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.16. Shares traded up 0.49%.
- Everest Re Group RE shares set a new yearly low of $248.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
- Enstar Gr ESGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $189.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.
- Mercury Systems MRCY stock set a new 52-week low of $44.05 on Wednesday, moving down 13.17%.
- NorthWestern NWE shares hit a yearly low of $53.42. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- Mercury General MCY shares were down 9.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.76.
- SolarWinds SWI stock hit $9.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.71%.
- Byline Bancorp BY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
- Conduent CNDT stock hit $3.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 16.74%.
- Eventbrite EB shares hit a yearly low of $8.09. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.35%.
- Enhabit EHAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.76 and moving down 5.0%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock hit $9.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.55%.
- Nuvation Bio NUVB stock hit $2.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.84%.
- Founder FOUN stock hit $8.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.52%.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL shares were down 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.65.
- Glatfelter GLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.77%.
- Alpha Cap Acq ASPC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Wednesday, moving down 28.22%.
- Bright Green BGXX shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
- Mastech Digital MHH shares set a new yearly low of $12.72 this morning. The stock was up 11.0% on the session.
- Vinco Ventures BBIG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock traded down 4.56%.
- Greenhill & Co GHL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.65. Shares traded down 3.4%.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.27. The stock traded down 17.28%.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX stock hit $1.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.28%.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.
- IM Cannabis IMCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
- Zovio ZVO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded down 15.61%.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock drifted up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH shares moved down 2.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.39, drifting down 2.53%.
- Highway Holdings HIHO shares hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.68 this morning. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
