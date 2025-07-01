Dow Jones 2025 First Half Scoreboard: Top 10 Winners, Losers — Where Do Nvidia, Apple Stock Rank?

The first half of 2025 has come to a close and 21 of the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index are positive year-to-date.

Despite the impressive number of stocks with a positive performance in the first six months, the index was up around 4% with several of the components posting large declines.

2025 Performance: Through the first six months of the year, two Magnificent Seven stocks are among the 10 best in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and two are among the 10 worst in the index based on performance.

Here's a look at the 10 best Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks in the first half:

International Business Machines IBM : +34.1% Goldman Sachs GS : +23.6% JPMorgan Chase JPM : +20.9% Boeing Inc BA : +18.4% Microsoft Corporation MSFT : +18.0% 3M Company MMM : +17.9% NVIDIA Corporation NVDA : +17.6% Cisco Systems CSCO : +17.2% Coca-Cola Company KO : +13.6% Visa Inc V : +12.3%

Here are the 10 worst performing Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks in the first half:

UnitedHealth Group UNH : -38.3% Merck & Company MRK : -20.4% Salesforce.com Inc CRM : -18.4 Apple Inc AAPL : -18.1% Nike Inc NKE : -6.1% Home Depot Inc HD : -5.7% Procter & Gamble Inc PG : -5.0% Chevron Corp CVX : -1.1% Amazon.com Inc AMZN : Flat McDonald's Corporation MCD : +0.8%

Overall the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA, which tracks the index, was up around 4% in the first half of 2025. This was a lower gain than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, which had a 5.7% gain in the first half.

Why It's Important: Nvidia was one of the new Dow Jones components added in 2024 and the stock is one of the top performers in the first half of 2025. The stock replaced Intel, which was a top decliner in recent years.

The index also got rid of Walgreens, which was another poor performer in recent years. Its replacement Amazon was flat for the first half of 2025.

The new index makeup is showing strong signs of positive returns.

With 21 of the components positive year-to-date and one flat, this could mark one of the best years by the number of gainers in recent history.

In 2024, 18 of the 30 stocks were up for the full year. In 2023, 19 of the stocks in the index were up.

Perhaps most surprising is that two of the Magnificent Seven stocks rank among the worst performers in the first half of 2025, despite being part of the four Mag 7 members included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Apple was the fourth-worst performer in the index for the first half, falling 18.1%. That marks a sharp reversal from its standout status as the only Dow Jones stock to rank among the top gainers in both 2023 and 2024.

Amazon ranked ninth with a flat return, as only eight of the components were down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains one of the most closely watched stock market indexes, serving as a gauge of overall market health. With only 30 stocks and a weighting based on stock price, rather than market capitalization, the index is less frequently used by some analysts and market experts than the broader S&P 500 Index.

