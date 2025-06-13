The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY slipped Friday amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, but Benzinga readers remain bullish, predicting new all-time highs later this year.

What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust reached 57 new all-time highs in 2024 and several so far in 2025, helped in part by optimism for a new White House administration.

The ETF hit a high of $613.23 on Feb. 19 before closing at $612.93 for the day. Since then, the ETF has gotten back over $600 several times including recently on June 11 when it hit an intraday high of 605.06.

Benzinga recently asked readers to predict if the ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 Index, will hit new highs again this year.

"The SPDR S&P 500 SPY Trust hit an all-time high in February. Do you think it can set a fresh high this year?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

SPY will hit $613.24 to $625.00: 27%

SPY will hit $640.01 to $655.00: 23%

SPY will hit $625.01 to $640.00: 21%

SPY has already topped $613.23: 13%

SPY will hit $670.01+: 10%

SPY will hit $655.01 to $670.00: 7%

The poll found that a majority of readers believe the S&P 500 is going to hit new all-time highs later this year. The top vote getter was the $613.24 to $625.00 range at 27%, which would see the SPY just setting new highs and trading up around 2.3% to 4.3% higher than the ETF currently trades.

The next highest vote-getter was the $640.01 to $655.00 range, which represents a 6.8% to 9.3% increase from current ranges.

Ultimately, 88% said the SPY will set new all-time highs with 13% saying the ETF has already topped for the year (the numbers don't add up to 100% due to rounding).

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Should Fed Chair Powell Resign? Here’s What Benzinga Readers Said

Why It's Important: The lowest vote totals were the SPY hitting $670.01 or more and hitting the $655.01 to $670.00 range, which shows that investors are optimistic for new all-time highs, but not as high as these potential ranges.

A similar result was found when Benzinga recently asked about Bitcoin hitting new all-time highs this year.

The leading vote getters were ranges closest to the existing all-time high figure, while overly optimistic price targets got low percentages of votes in that poll.

The main difference is in that poll, Bitcoin already hitting the highest price for 2025 ranked last among five options with 14% of the vote.

Tariffs, macroeconomic concerns and now increased global tensions are all factors that will likely weigh into whether the SPY and Bitcoin hit new all-time highs in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

The study was conducted by Benzinga from June 10, 2025, through June 13, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 111 adults.

Image: Shutterstock