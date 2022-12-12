Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 86.92% at $5.38
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.43% at $0.04
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 7.19% at $33.39
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.60% at $2.59
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 3.14% at $2.96
LOSERS:
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 11.01% at $10.02
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 9.34% at $0.25
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 9.30% at $10.29
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 8.06% at $0.43
- Leef Brands ICNAF shares closed down 7.33% at $0.06
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 7.02% at $0.38
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.71% at $0.37
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 5.86% at $1.90
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 5.80% at $4.22
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.47% at $0.15
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 4.97% at $4.50
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.69% at $5.69
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.76% at $2.85
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.31% at $5.27
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.01% at $0.16
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
