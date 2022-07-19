Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Urban-gro, GrowGeneration Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 9.41% at $5.93
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 7.28% at $4.57
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 7.08% at $2.50
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 7.07% at $111.34
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 6.30% at $5.82
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 5.71% at $0.58
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.56% at $1.52
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.52% at $1.91
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 5.32% at $2.72
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 5.22% at $12.70
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 5.17% at $0.19
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.90% at $9.63
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.71% at $3.56
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 4.55% at $1.15
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 4.34% at $22.48
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.32% at $0.52
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.20% at $84.43
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 4.09% at $70.57
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.79% at $3.01
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.51% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 4.89% at $0.45
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.64% at $0.49
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 3.60% at $0.67
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 3.04% at $8.60
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
