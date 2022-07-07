Marijuana Stock Movers For July 7, 2022

GAINERS:
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 10.96% at $2.43
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 6.72% at $0.06
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 6.15% at $4.83
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 5.24% at $5.42
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.00% at $1.05
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.98% at $4.43
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.54% at $0.19
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.51% at $0.57
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.44% at $3.06
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.35% at $2.88
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.32% at $116.46
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.32% at $1.45
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 3.98% at $8.37
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 3.43% at $0.36
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.43% at $23.50
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.32% at $3.11
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.27% at $9.47
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.04% at $0.48
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.35% at $0.68
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 5.60% at $1.68
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 4.89% at $2.43
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.41% at $12.45
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 3.31% at $0.06
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.