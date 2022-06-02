Bullish Thursday For Marijuana Stocks - Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Cansortium Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 43.38% at $1.95
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 24.52% at $0.19
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 17.15% at $0.05
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 9.39% at $1.98
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 7.38% at $6.26
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 7.34% at $0.55
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 7.18% at $0.97
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 7.14% at $1.20
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 7.07% at $0.49
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 6.93% at $4.94
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 6.61% at $5.32
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.22% at $4.44
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 5.92% at $141.41
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.57% at $96.33
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 4.17% at $0.25
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.85% at $2.97
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.84% at $3.79
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.19% at $68.25
LOSERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 11.16% at $0.22
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.24% at $0.90
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.23% at $0.60
