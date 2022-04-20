Cannabis Stock Movers For April 20, 2022

GAINERS:
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 14.16% at $0.09
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 11.33% at $9.24
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 10.33% at $0.51
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 6.67% at $1.20
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 6.29% at $0.70
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 5.82% at $0.31
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.29
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.31% at $1.94
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed down 22.73% at $0.17
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $5.41
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 6.32% at $4.45
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 5.48% at $0.53
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 5.33% at $0.02
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 5.00% at $0.41
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.44% at $7.32
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.60% at $3.21
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.58% at $3.23
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.56% at $0.47
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 3.55% at $5.43
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 3.37% at $5.73
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.14% at $17.64
