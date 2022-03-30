Cannabis Stock Movers For March 30, 2022

GAINERS:
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 6.93% at $3.55
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.50
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 4.71% at $0.11
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 4.54% at $0.20
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 4.39% at $7.25
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.67% at $18.06
- General Cannabis CANN shares closed up 3.26% at $0.47
LOSERS:
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 15.79% at $1.60
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 9.14% at $0.57
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 8.14% at $10.72
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.14% at $1.07
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 6.00% at $0.14
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.42% at $9.77
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 5.22% at $0.51
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.38% at $0.15
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.36% at $5.49
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.78% at $0.63
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 3.53% at $5.20
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.44% at $0.57
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.43% at $71.47
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 3.43% at $0.02
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.25% at $2.38
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.03% at $1.28
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.