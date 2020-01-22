29 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) shares rose 13.6% to $16.61 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.80.

• Franklin Finl Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) stock moved upwards by 12.7% to $38.50. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.50.

• 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock surged 10.5% to $10.07.

• Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock increased by 9.2% to $39.59.

• Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PT) shares surged 8.5% to $2.92.

• Navient, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares increased by 8.0% to $14.97. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock increased by 6.9% to $1.09.

• MoneyGram Int, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) stock surged 6.6% to $2.73.

• Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) stock rose 6.2% to $3.50. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.

• Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares increased by 5.7% to $31.96.

• Twelve Seas Investment, Inc. (NASDAQ:BROG) shares increased by 5.5% to $9.39.

• CIT Group, Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares increased by 5.2% to $47.56.

• Capital One Financial, Inc. (NYSE:COF) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $107.35. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $117.00.

• FinVolution Group, Inc. (NYSE:FINV) shares rose 4.3% to $2.43.

• XP, Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) stock rose 4.3% to $42.33. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.

• Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $50.73.

• Green Dot, Inc. (NYSE:GDOT) shares surged 3.5% to $27.53. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 20, is at Hold, with a price target of $30.00.

• OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) stock increased by 3.5% to $44.11.

• Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) stock surged 3.2% to $22.09. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $22.00.

• GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $17.88.

Losers

• Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares declined 10.7% to $57.88 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Northern Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock decreased by 6.2% to $101.82. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on January 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.

• Zions Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZION) stock decreased by 4.5% to $47.65. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, the current rating is at Neutral.

• TKK Symphony Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKKS) shares decreased by 4.0% to $9.85.

• Broadway Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares declined 3.9% to $1.49.

• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) stock plummeted 3.8% to $0.61.

• Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE:YRD) stock decreased by 3.8% to $5.10. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 22, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Cushing Energy Income, Inc. (NYSE:SRF) shares fell 3.3% to $6.38.

• Wintrust Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares decreased by 3.0% to $64.88. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $72.00.