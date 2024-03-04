Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sohu.com SOHU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $18.11 million.

• LENSAR LNSR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Sea SE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.

• Global Ship Lease GSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $172.02 million.

• Modiv Industrial MDV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GEO Group GEO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nektar Therapeutics NKTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.05 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.

• ContextLogic WISH is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $53.06 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment SCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $27.41 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $317.48 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Southland Holdings SLND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $274.41 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $226.24 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $157.42 million.

• Northwest Pipe NWPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $107.35 million.

• Crescent Energy CRGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $607.02 million.

• Stitch Fix SFIX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $330.85 million.

• Stereotaxis STXS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs SEMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.11 million.

• Akoya Biosciences AKYA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $25.89 million.

• ThredUp TDUP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $80.33 million.

• AeroVironment AVAV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $170.62 million.

• Cara Therapeutics CARA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $9.42 million.

• GitLab GTLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $158.21 million.

• Viant Technology DSP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.92 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innovate VATE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

