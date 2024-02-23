Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Fomento Economico FMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $11.66 billion.
• Calumet Specialty Prods CLMT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $926.13 million.
• Global Blue Gr Holding GB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $119.60 million.
• Hyatt Hotels H is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• Docebo DCBO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.40 million.
• Hudbay Minerals HBM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $542.12 million.
• RB Global RBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Anglogold Ashanti AU is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Coca-Cola Europacific CCEP is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.
• AerCap Holdings AER is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
• Bloomin Brands BLMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Diana Shipping DSX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.75 million.
• TransAlta TAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $576.71 million.
• Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion.
• Federal Agricultural AGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $88.99 million.
• E W Scripps SSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $602.33 million.
• Gray Television GTN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $863.06 million.
• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $360.31 million.
• Frontier Communications FYBR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
• Lamar Advertising LAMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $547.66 million.
• Compx Intl CIX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• BIT Mining BTCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $77.30 million.
