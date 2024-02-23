Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Fomento Economico FMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $11.66 billion.

• Calumet Specialty Prods CLMT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $926.13 million.

• Global Blue Gr Holding GB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $119.60 million.

• Hyatt Hotels H is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Docebo DCBO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.40 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $542.12 million.

• RB Global RBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Anglogold Ashanti AU is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Coca-Cola Europacific CCEP is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• AerCap Holdings AER is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Bloomin Brands BLMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Diana Shipping DSX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.75 million.

• TransAlta TAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $576.71 million.

• Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion.

• Federal Agricultural AGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $88.99 million.

Loading... Loading...

• E W Scripps SSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $602.33 million.

• Gray Television GTN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $863.06 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $360.31 million.

• Frontier Communications FYBR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Lamar Advertising LAMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $547.66 million.

• Compx Intl CIX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BIT Mining BTCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $77.30 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.