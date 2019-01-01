QQQ
Range
6.3 - 6.49
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/14.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.74 - 13.9
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.3
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
179.4M
Outstanding
Global Blue Group Holding AG offers a seamless shopping and payment journey for tourists and also provides a wide range of Added-Value Payment Solutions for all the stakeholders involved, including retailers and international shoppers.

Global Blue Group Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Blue Group Holding (GB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE: GB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Blue Group Holding's (GB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Blue Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Global Blue Group Holding (GB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE: GB) was reported by Keybanc on March 11, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting GB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 704.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Blue Group Holding (GB)?

A

The stock price for Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE: GB) is $6.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:06:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Blue Group Holding (GB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Blue Group Holding.

Q

When is Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE:GB) reporting earnings?

A

Global Blue Group Holding’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 4, 2022.

Q

Is Global Blue Group Holding (GB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Blue Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Blue Group Holding (GB) operate in?

A

Global Blue Group Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.