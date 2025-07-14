July 14, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Movers For July 14, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GAINERS:

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.0100-4.58%
Overview
BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
Not Available11.8%
BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.43503.82%
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.00158-8.14%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.0870-8.71%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.6227-5.28%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$1.50-4.46%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0295-26.3%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.0900-6.25%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1750-13.4%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00020-73.3%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$2.96-4.21%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.038321.6%
KHRNF Logo
KHRNFKhiron Life Sciences Corp
$0.000010900.0%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
Not Available12.6%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0704-32.3%
MXC Logo
MXCMexco Energy Corp
$8.36-2.34%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.3077-5.02%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0058065.7%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.0355-3.01%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.5813.7%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.06743.06%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0065045.1%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.655412.9%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$5.05-18.3%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.5000-3.66%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!

Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?

Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.

Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!

Get your tickets today!

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved