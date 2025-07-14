Cannabis Stock Movers For July 14, 2025

GAINERS:
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 900.00% at $1e-05
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 21.59% at $0.04
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 13.67% at $1.58
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 12.90% at $0.66
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 12.63% at $0.01
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 11.85% at $0.32
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.82% at $0.43
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.07
Trending Investment Opportunities
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 33.33% at $0.0005
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 18.27% at $5.14
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 15.18% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 14.29% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 11.05% at $0.04
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.71% at $0.09
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 8.14% at $0.00
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 6.83% at $0.10
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.09
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.28% at $0.62
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 5.02% at $0.31
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 4.58% at $0.01
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 4.46% at $1.49
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 4.23% at $0.19
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 4.21% at $3.05
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 3.66% at $0.50
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 3.50% at $8.63
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 3.01% at $0.04
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!