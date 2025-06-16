June 16, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 16, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$6.104.27%

Overview
BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.012525.0%
BGRDF Logo
BGRDFTony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd
$2.80-9.97%
BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
$0.082847.1%
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.00170-15.0%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.0325-9.09%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0435-3.33%
CPHRF Logo
CPHRFCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
$9.903.45%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.4000-6.76%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0270-8.47%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0004512.5%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.012220.8%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0054020.0%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.03896.58%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.0071091.9%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0462-23.3%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.022260.6%
MXC Logo
MXCMexco Energy Corp
$10.92-8.31%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.0361-21.0%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.333.10%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00410-6.82%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.42404.95%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.32414.21%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.5100-7.65%
