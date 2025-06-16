Cannabis Stock Movers For June 16, 2025

GAINERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 91.89% at $0.01
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 60.58% at $0.02
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 47.10% at $0.08
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 20.79% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 20.00% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 12.50% at $0.00045
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 6.58% at $0.04
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.98% at $0.42
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.27% at $6.15
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.47% at $0.32
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.45% at $9.90
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.10% at $1.33
LOSERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 23.32% at $0.05
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 21.01% at $0.04
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 15.00% at $0.00
- Tony G Co-Investment BGRDF shares closed down 9.97% at $2.80
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 9.09% at $0.03
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 8.47% at $0.03
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 8.31% at $10.92
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 7.65% at $0.51
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 6.82% at $0.00
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 6.76% at $0.41
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.04
