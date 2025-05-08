Marijuana Stock Movers For May 8, 2025

GAINERS:
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 15.00% at $0.00
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 9.19% at $2.00
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 9.15% at $0.08
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 8.48% at $6.65
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 7.77% at $0.02
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 7.09% at $1.50
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 6.30% at $173.83
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 6.23% at $1.26
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 5.45% at $0.03
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 4.35% at $0.01
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.29% at $55.66
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 3.88% at $1.34
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 3.43% at $0.04
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 3.02% at $0.05
LOSERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 37.11% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 33.33% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 28.95% at $0.00
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed down 26.32% at $0.22
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 22.86% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 20.35% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 18.26% at $0.00
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 17.33% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 10.40% at $0.03
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 5.00% at $0.40
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.18% at $0.41
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.24% at $0.10
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!