Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 27, 2025

GAINERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 21.21% at $0.08
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 14.18% at $0.31
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 12.87% at $0.99
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 9.23% at $0.39
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 9.09% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 8.42% at $0.01
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 7.95% at $9.18
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 7.60% at $0.71
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed up 6.52% at $5.88
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 6.03% at $4.62
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.26% at $0.10
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 5.26% at $0.20
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 4.46% at $0.06
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 4.44% at $0.06
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 4.37% at $0.38
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.19% at $0.52
LOSERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 37.82% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 30.00% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 24.00% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 18.36% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 16.25% at $0.01
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 13.18% at $0.07
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 12.72% at $1.51
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 12.50% at $0.04
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 9.71% at $0.02
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.04% at $0.10
