March 27, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 27, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$4.686.03%

Overview
BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.00670-16.3%
BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.2600-27.8%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.05954.46%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.008248.42%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.06384.44%
CPHRF Logo
CPHRFCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
$9.187.95%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.992712.9%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$1.51-12.7%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.0930-2.11%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.20005.26%
ELLXF Logo
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.0120-37.8%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0158-9.71%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00210-30.0%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.01209.09%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.325414.2%
GTBIF Logo
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$5.886.52%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.0350-12.5%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-30.0%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.080021.2%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0989-3.04%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0738-13.2%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00367-18.4%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.70507.60%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.55003.19%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.39009.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

